What Romeo Doubs' departure means for Jordan Love and the Packers offense

The Green Bay Packers watched one of their top receivers earn a massive pay day in free agency on Tuesday. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is signing an incentive-laden four-year deal worth up to $80 million with the New England Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport.

The 25-year-old reeled in 202 balls for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns in his four seasons with the club. Despite many fans viewing the loss as a massive blow to the Packers offense, Doubs was really only a cog in head coach Matt LaFleur's machine.

Packers' pass-catching core is uniquely equipped to adapt without Doubs

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay mostly operated with a wide receiver room by committee last year. No single pass catcher surpassed 1,000 yards. In fact, Doubs led the team with 724 yards and six touchdowns.

I'm not saying Doubs is dispensible but he's certainly replaceable. Other wideouts on the team like Christian Watson (611 yards, six TDs), Matthew Golden (361 yards) and Dontayvion Wicks (332 yards, two TDs) should substantially pick up the slack with increased targets.

LaFleur could even look to the upcoming NFL Draft for a mid to late-round prospect to challenge up and coming talent on Green Bay's roster like Bo Melton (107 yards, one TD).

Tight end Tucker Kraft should be healthy for the 2026 campaign too. Despite missing nine games with a torn ACL, Kraft managed to finish the year as Green Bay's third-best pass catcher with 489 yards and six touchdowns. He would've easily topped the list had he avoided the catastrophic knee injury.

However, LaFleur should be looking to his backfield for upgrades if he wants his passing game to thrive.

Packers' offensive worries are at RB not WR post-Doubs departure

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs | David Banks-Imagn Images

LaFleur's squad scored 69 fewer points in 2025 than they did in 2024. More significantly, they averaged 4.9 fewer points per game this campaign compared to last. The Packers' lone tie (9-7-1) earned them one of the final playoff spots rather than staying home like the 9-8 Vikings but they lost three games by as many points. Things could've been much different.

You can't blame the absence of quarterback Jordan Love because backup Malik Willis took advantage of the above mentioned receivers despite the team falling short more often than it won with him under center. Instead, look to the underutilization of running back Josh Jacobs.

In his second season in Green Bay, Jacobs had 67 fewer carries than last campaign (he did miss two games in 2025) resulting in a whopping 400 fewer rushing yards. It seemed like the Packers relied too heavily on the passing game despite having a three-time Pro Bowl rusher in their backfield. Jacobs only had 28 carries in his final three games — all losses for Green Bay.

Backup rusher Emanuel Wilson tallied 496 yards and three touchdowns behind Jacobs and is set to hit free agency this offseason. It would be ideal to bring him back but if he wants more snaps, he could easily find that opportunity elsewhere.

LaFleur may want to look for another veteran bruiser like Joe Mixon ($3.2 million) or Nick Chubb ($1.3 million) to upgrade the backfield. Possessing a power duo would force defenses to remain honest to the run game and, therefore, release more downfield opportunities for Love to sling it.

The formula is simple. Return to the run-first offense and the points will flow at Lambeau even without Doubs in the lineup.