What the Broncos need most this offseason to take control of the AFC

American Family

The Denver Broncos surprised a lot of people by making their way all the way to the AFC Championship game last season. Ultimately, their season was undone when Bo Nix went down ahead of their matchup agains the Patriots. Now the challenge for Denver's front office is to build a roster that can go even further in 2026.

The good news is that Sean Payton returns as the franchise's head coach and Nix projects to enter Week 1 with a clean bill of health. That gives the Broncos a solid platform to build on. They still must understand that significant roster improvement is required if they want to lift a Lombardi Trophy at the end of next year.

The Broncos were unable to make sweeping roster changes in free agency due to their lack of available cap space. They were able to retain several moderately priced veterans that should help with continuity. Guys like Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad and J.K. Dobbins can help win games again in 2026 but they should not be classified as difference-makers for a team with championship dreams.

The Broncos must hit several big picks in the 2026 NFL Draft

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks | Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Landing impact players via the draft is the obvious path forward for any team that doesn't have significant cap space to wield on the open market. Denver is no different. They desperately need to execute a strong draft plan if they want to enter Week 1 with more talent.

The challenge for the team's front office is that they will not go on the clock until the No. 30 overall selection in Round 1. It's hard to find players who can make instant impact as rookies with that kind of pick. It's a trend the Broncos need to buck if they are going to meet their fan base's expectations.

Landing more juice in the front seven is an obvious path forward for the front office. Linebacker may be off the table after the signings of Strnad and Singleton. Finding an interior lineman to help boost the run defense should be an achievable goal with the 30th overall pick. Caleb Banks falling to the Broncos would be a dream come true for the franchise. Former Ohio State standout Kayden McDonald is another defensive tackle who could make an immediate impact for Denver as a first round pick.

The real key for the Broncos is to make sure they manage to find some additional high-impact players in the later rounds. Tight end feels like a spot where Payton could find a high-impact talent. Denver should really consider moving to nab Eli Stowers in Round 2 if they want to make life easier for Bo Nix. He's just the sort of pass-catcher from the tight end position that keeps opposing defensive coordinators up at night.

Oh my Lord. Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers. 45.5” vertical jump.



Tied with Cameron Wake for the third-highest vert in the Combine (since 1999) pic.twitter.com/KQyqtusqMq — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) February 28, 2026

The Day Three strategy for the Broncos should be taking big swings on players with elite athletic traits. Grabbing a couple of edge-rushers with a lot of speed on the perimeter could help Denver protect leads. Securing a tackle that can grow into a starter after a season or two of experience would also give the franchise quality depth and future-planning at an important position.

Denver should not be done with free agency

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Shopping in the basement of free agency may not win press conferences, but it can help a team win games. That's why the Broncos should still be scouring the market for players who can help them.

Former Browns tight end David Njoku still has a few years left in the tank and can turn into a weapon for the Broncos. Jauan Jennings is still available and he put up decent numbers for a struggling 49ers' offense last season. Neither can solve any of the Broncos' long-term issues on offense but they can help Nix buy more time to develop as a quality NFL starter.

Ultimately, the Broncos need to prioritize keeping things simple for Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The most important thing the Broncos can do this season is to avoid the temptation to put too much pressure on the shoulders of their young quarterback. There are still real questions over just how good Nix can be as a ceiling raiser in the NFL. Payton and his offensive staff should keep people guessing by continuing to scheme to his strengths at all times.

There might come a day where the Broncos need Nix to be their hero, but the franchise should do everything possible to stop that from happening in 2026. If they can keep him in a comfortable offensive ecosystem of short throws, RPOs and simple reads down the field then his confidence and competence can continue to grow in the NFL.

Some fans in Denver might want to see Nix be given the freedom to thrive or flop, but it's a year too early for the Broncos to make that kind of gamble. This year should be about continuing to give him as many layups as possible unless things get dicey at the end of a particular game. Caution is the better part of valor for the Broncos' quarterback this season.