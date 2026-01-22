When is the last time the Broncos won the Super Bowl? A full history

Very few people thought that the Denver Broncos would be one of the final two AFC teams standing this season. But in a year in which Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow didn't even make the playoffs — and no one's been able to look like a Super Bowl favorite for more than a week or two at a time — it's fitting that here the Broncos are, hosting the conference title game against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

The loss of Bo Nix to injury has put Denver behind the 8-ball. But if fans are looking for a little bit of light in the darkness, they can find it in their team's own recent history. After all, the Broncos have almost as much experience getting to and winning the Big Game as any franchise in the league.

Complete Broncos Super Bowl history (wins and losses)

Denver's most recent Super Bowl victory came back in 2015, when Peyton Manning and a dominant defense carried the Broncos past Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl L. That earned the franchise its third Lombardi Trophy, and helped rewrite a history of coming up short in the Big Game.

Super Bowl (year) Result Super Bowl L (2015) Broncos 24, Panthers 10 Super Bowl XLVIII (2013) Seahawks 43, Broncos 8 Super Bowl XXXIII (1998) Broncos 34, Falcons 19 Super Bowl XXXII (1997) Broncos 31, Packers 24 Super Bowl XXIV (1989) 49ers 55, Broncos 10 Super Bowl XXII (1987) Washington 42, Broncos 10 Super Bowl XXI (1986) Giants 39, Broncos 20 Super Bowl XII (1977) Cowboys 27, Broncos 10

The Broncos have been to the Super Bowl a whopping eight times, tied for the second-highest total in league history with the Cowboys, Steelers and 49ers. Denver lags behind those three in Super Bowl wins, though, with an overall record in the Big Game of 3-5 — largely because they lost their first four trips, including three blowouts in four years in the late 1980s as John Elway tried and failed to get his team over the hump.

But since Elway finally broke through in 1997, the Broncos have flipped that script, winning three of their last four Super Bowl appearances. And if they can find a way to take home the Lombardi again this year, their fourth championship will pull them into a tie for third place in NFL history with the Packers, Giants and Chiefs.

How long has it been since the Broncos last won the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

It's been just over a decade since Denver's last title, which came in Super Bowl L back in 2015. The Broncos had won 12 or more games in the regular season each year from 2012-2014 behind Manning and the most explosive offense in the league, but they had little to show for it come playoff time, with two Divisional Round losses sandwiched between an embarrassment in Super Bowl XLVIII at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks and the Legion of Boom.

In 2015, though, the roles were reversed. With Manning finally losing his battle with Father Time, Denver's offense was severely limited. But that didn't matter thanks to the best defense in football, which allowed just 44 points across three playoffs games — capped by a smothering performance in the Super Bowl.

The Broncos wandered through the wilderness a bit after that, posting seven consecutive losing seasons from 2017-2023. It didn't take long for Sean Payton to revive this proud franchise, however. Russell Wilson was replaced by Bo Nix at quarterback, and shrewd drafting and smart signings helped Denver assemble another elite unit on defense. Last year's blowout loss to Buffalo in the Wild Card Round proved a valuable learning experience for this young core, which captured the AFC's No. 1 seed this season and now finds itself on the doorstep of another Super Bowl.

Who were the key players and coaches in the Broncos’ Super Bowl wins?

Super Bowl XXXII (1997)

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (L) scramble | DOUG COLLIER/GettyImages

Ironically enough, Elway wasn't asked to do too much to earn his long-awaited first Super Bowl ring. Instead, Mike Shanahan put the game in the hands of star running back Terrell Davis and Denver's legendary offensive line, who combined for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries en route to MVP honors.

The Broncos' defense took it from there. Denver forced Packers QB Brett Favre into two critical turnovers, the first a strip sack by Steve Atwater and the second an interception by Tyrone Braxton. And with the game in the balance late in the fourth quarter, Elway made the play that cemented his legacy for good, going airborne for a crucial first down that set up the game-winning touchdown.

Super Bowl XXXIII (1998)

This time it was Elway's turn to shine. Davis still got his, running for 102 yards on the night. But Elway was the star, throwing for 336 yards and a touchdown while earning MVP honors as the Broncos ran away from the Falcons. The back-breaker was an 80-yard bomb to star wideout Rod Smith.

Denver's defense, meanwhile, harassed Chris Chandler into three picks, including two by corner Darrien Gordon.

Super Bowl L (2015)

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

With Manning a shell of himself, Denver's offense managed just 194 total yards against the Panthers in Super Bowl L. But it didn't matter, because the Broncos defense refused to let their team lose. Von Miller is still the most recent defensive player — and just the third in the 21st century — to win Super Bowl MVP honors, with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the night (one of which was recovered for a touchdown). The Broncos recorded seven sacks and four turnovers in all.

How Denver has gotten to the doorstep of a ninth Super Bowl appearance

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos | Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

Despite a playoff berth in 2024, it's safe to say that Denver was flying under the radar a bit entering the season. Sure, the defense had been great the year prior and projected to be so again, but there was still plenty of skepticism surrounding Nix and whether he was good enough to raise this offense's ceiling.

It's safe to say that's been the case. Nix showed tremendous growth as a dropback passer this year, leading Denver to dramatic comeback wins against the Eagles, Giants, Texans, Chiefs, Commanders and Packers. The Broncos went 11-2 overall in one-possession games, going 14-3 during the regular season to snag the AFC's top seed for the playoffs.

Their first postseason opponent wasn't an easy one, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills came to Denver for the Divisional Round last weekend. But Denver's defense forced four turnovers from Allen, while Nix did enough with his arm and his legs to force overtime and eventually march down the field for the game-winning field goal.

That win came at a cost, of course: Nix fractured a bone in his ankle on the final drive and has been ruled out for the year, thrusting backup QB Jarrett Stidham into the spotlight. But if any team knows how to win around its quarterback, it's the Broncos. They did it in 2015, after all. And in a wide-open field, they just might do it again.