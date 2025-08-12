Where fantasy football managers should draft Brandon Aiyuk after injury timetable reveal

Finally, we have some clarity on Brandon Aiyuk's status for the upcoming NFL campaign, emphasis on the word some. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the star wide receiver could return for the team's Week 6 meeting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn't necessarily a concrete update, but one fantasy football fans have been waiting for as they develop their roster construction strategies.

Shanahan gave a hodgepodge of possible comeback dates (h/t Nick Wagoner of ESPN). He suggested Aiyuk can be back versus the Buccaneers, or perhaps even Week 5, but then as late as Week 10. It was a messy response that highlights the uncertainty surrounding the 2023 All-Pro, to say the least. What are managers trying to decipher the most actionable information to find an edge and win their virtual leagues supposed to do with this news?

Does Shanahan's vague intel give folks the reassurance and confidence they need to hit "select" on Aiyuk in the heart of draft season? Should it? If so, in what round?

When is 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk being drafted in fantasy football leagues?

Health concerns are ostensibly baked into Aiyuk's price as the current WR50 in point-per-reception (PPR) formats on FantasyPros' expert consensus rankings. That's slightly behind his positional average draft position (ADP) of WR48. A contingent of gamers with itchy trigger fingers has tried buying the dip on a talented player, showing a willingness to pay a small upcharge.

Two years removed from breaking out to the tune of 75 catches, 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, people are taking the plunge on Aiyuk. He's going as a fourth receiver, though that's a little rich for our blood. Many are betting on his upside if/when available, yet taking him as someone who might need to slot into your lineup.

How high is too high to draft Brandon Aiyuk in fantasy football?

Barring any monumental developments in his recovery process, it's best to treat Aiyuk as nothing more than a late-round flier worthy of a dart throw. Yet, beyond wideouts, plenty of impactful contributors are going around him on the board. Intriguing options at the onesie positions, like quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Tua Tagovailoa, or tight ends Tyler Warren and Dallas Goedert, are in his range.

Injuries will find you in fantasy football; you don't need to go out of your way to inherit them. The cost-benefit analysis of adding Aiyuk to pass on any of the names mentioned, among others, is a fool's errand. Sure, he can return to full strength and make you look silly for it. Nonetheless, this is one of those situations where it's better to miss out than go down swinging.

Aiyuk was fourth on the 49ers in first-read target share and fifth in deep targets last season. He wasn't a factor in the schemed touches department, logging just one designed target. Moreover, San Fran leaned on virtually everyone but the 2020 first-round pick to handle the inside reps slot work, with him ranking 11th on the team in slot rate.

