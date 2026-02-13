Who Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks as the best wide receivers in the NFL

The wide receiver position in the NFL has arguably never been stronger than it is right now. A whopping 18 different wideouts cracked the 1,000-yard mark, including five at 1,400 or better. One of those five? Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, who's averaged 109 catches and 1,250 yards over his five-year career to date.

Amid numbers like that, choosing the best of the best at the position feels almost impossible. So FanSided went to the source, asking St. Brown himself who he'd have on his Mount Rushmore right now on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LX.

"There's so many good ones," said St. Brown, who sat down for an exclusive interview with FanSided on behalf of Little Caesar's. "Everyone likes to look at numbers ... but there's so many factors that go into having a good year, I feel like it's the guys that do it consistently, each and every year."

But to St. Brown — who took himself out of the running, to avoid the appearance of impropriety — two names stood out: Seattle Seahawks star and 2025 Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'll say those two guys who were at the top of their game this year, and then after that I could name like 10 other guys," St. Brown said.

Certainly, it's hard to go wrong with either choice, considering they ranked first and second in receiving yards this season by a country mile — both JSN and Nacua cleared 1,700 yards, while no one else even got north of 1,500. But Mount Rushmore, famously, includes four faces. And if St. Brown can't choose two more players to sit along side his picks, well, we'll just have to do it for him.

Who else belongs on the Mount Rushmore of active NFL wide receivers?

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase gets to his feet after catching a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite all the dysfunction around Cincinnati's offense, despite an injury to Joe Burrow and missing a game with an injury of his own, Chase still finished third in the league in receiving yardage this season. He produced with Burrow under center, he produced with Jake Browning under center, he produced with Joe Flacco under center, he produced with or without Tee Higgins as his running mate.

Chase is the complete package, blessed with vertical speed, incredible contested-catch skills and the contact balance to make himself a menace after the catch. He's cleared 1,000 yards in five straight seasons to start his NFL career (including in 2022, when he played in just 12 games), and there might not be a single receiver with a higher floor right now.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson makes a catch against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

And yet, Chase isn't even the NFL's leader in receiving yards since 2021. That honor still goes to Jefferson at 7,080, despite dealing with the likes of JJ McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer at quarterback this season in Minnesota.

Sure, this wasn't Jefferson's finest year; he looked disengaged at times, and he just barely managed to crawl over the 1,000-yard plateau. But it's hard not to be disengaged when you're dealing with the QB play he was this season, and his sterling track record earned him some benefit of the doubt. Jefferson was the most unstoppable force in the league for four years running, and Mount Rushmore is about more than just what you've done most recently.