Who do the Bills play next? Buffalo in wait and see mode after toppling Jags

We're officially halfway through Wild Card weekend, and so far the NFL playoffs have delivered us nothing but bangers. After two thrillers on the NFC side on Saturday, it was the AFC's turn on Sunday afternoon, and the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars did not disappoint: A battered and bruised Josh Allen led a dramatic late touchdown drive for the fourth and final lead change of the fourth quarter, as Buffalo escaped with a 27-24 upset.

The Bills have kept their Super Bowl hopes alive for at least one more week. As for what comes next, though, that remains to be seen, thanks to the particular way the NFL handles reseeding its playoff bracket. Let's dive into everything Buffalo fans need to know.

How the NFL playoffs reseed after the Wild Card round

Unlike other North American sports leagues, the NFL reseeds its playoff teams after the Wild Card round concludes. That means there are no fixed sides of the bracket: The No. 1 seed in each conference (which already gets a first-round bye) is also guaranteed to get the most favorable matchup possible when they do take the field next weekend. Both Denver in the AFC and Seattle in the NFC will face the lowest remaining seeds in their respective conferences in the Divisional round.

But reseeding also dictates what happens to the rest of the bracket. The Bills are the second AFC team to advance out of Wild Card weekend, but as the No. 6 seed, they'll have to wait to see how the conference's remaining two games play out in order to know where they'll be headed for the Divisional round.

Bills playoff schedule: Who will Buffalo play next?

The calculation here is simple. If Buffalo is the lowest remaining AFC seed at the end of the Wild Card round, they're locked into a date with the top-seeded Broncos in Denver next weekend. That's guaranteed to be true if the Patriots take care of the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Chargers later Sunday night.

But let's say chaos reigns and Justin Herbert springs an upset. In that instance, it's L.A. that would be headed to Denver as the lowest remaining seed. The Bills, meanwhile, would face the second-highest seed in the conference, which would be either the No. 4-seeded Steelers or the No. 5-seeded Texans.

Confusing? I bet. Luckily, there's a very easy way to keep all this in your brain.

If Patriots win: Bills travel to face Broncos

Bills travel to face Broncos If Chargers win: Bills travel to face winner of Steelers-Texans

Who would the Bills rather play in the Divisional round?

All due respect to the AFC champions, Pittsburgh feels like the easy answer here. Anyone who watched Buffalo's win in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon came away both in awe of Allen's ability and also deeply concerned for his health moving forward. The Bills offensive line got whipped consistently by the Jags, especially on the interior, and Allen took a beating as a result — getting medical attention for both a head injury and a knee issue at various points during the game.

You'd better believe that both Denver and Houston would love to get a chance to tee off on Allen in the Divisional round. Those are arguably the two best defenses, and the two most ferocious pass rushes, in the sport right now, and it would be asking a lot to expect Allen to overcome that challenge with such a limited group of weapons around him.

The Steelers have star edge talent of their own, of course. But TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith haven't been quite as consistent, and Pittsburgh doesn't have the depth, youth or athleticism as the other two potential matchups for Buffalo. Add in a limited offense on the other side, one that isn't likely to put undue stress on a beleaguered Bills defense, and you can bet that Buffalo is going to be pulling for both Los Angeles and Pittsburgh to win this weekend.

Full NFL playoff schedule

We've got three more games left in Wild Card weekend, and if they're anything like the first three, we're in luck.

No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

No. 2 New England Patriots vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 5 Houston Texans (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

We still don't have a single matchup set in stone for the Divisional round, in either conference. After the Bears' dramatic win on Saturday night, Chicago will face either the Eagles (if Philly beats San Francisco on Sunday) or Rams (if the Niners beat the Eagles). The No. 1-seeded Seahawks, meanwhile, will face the lowest-remaining seed in the bracket, which will either be the No. 6 seed San Francisco or the No. 5 seed Los Angeles (if the Niners are eliminated).

