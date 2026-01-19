Who do the Rams play next? Old NFC West foe stands in the way of the Super Bowl

For a moment, it seemed like the Chicago Bears might somehow pull another rabbit out of the hat, as Caleb Williams' miraculous fourth-down conversation in the waning moments took their Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams to overtime. But L.A.'s defense forced an interception on Chicago's first possession, and one Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams drive later, the Rams were moving on to the NFC Championship Game.

That's now two nervy performances in a row for the Rams in these playoffs. But in the end, all that matters is the final score, and now Los Angeles finds itself on the doorstep of a second Super Bowl appearance in five years.

Rams playoff schedule: Seahawks rubber match for the NFC title

After Saturday's results, Los Angeles knows where it'll be headed for the Championship Round next Sunday. The Rams will get to stay on the West Coast, as the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks will host the NFC title game.

Rams next game:

NFC Championship Game at Seahawks: Sunday, Jan 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX (Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.)

The Seahawks earned a bye past the Wild Card Round, and they looked rested and ready in their Divisional matchup against the 49ers, blasting San Francisco in a 35-point win. This might be the best defense in the entire NFL, and when Sam Darnold is protecting the ball and the running game is working, there's not much in the way of weaknesses to exploit.

Of course, Los Angeles knows all about that, considering these teams have already met twice during the regular season.

Rams vs. Seahawks recent history

These two teams split the season series this year with a pair of stone-cold classics. And overall, this has been an incredibly tight rivalry, with the Seahawks holding a narrow 29-28 edge all time. They've only squared off twice in the postseason: both in the Wild Card round, and both won by the Rams.

Year (Round) Result 2004-05 (NFC Wild Card) Rams 27, Seahawks 20 2020-21 (NFC Wild Card) Rams 30, Seahawks 20

Can Mike Macdonald and Co. flip that script come Sunday? His team will almost certainly be favored, considering how sketchy L.A.'s offense has looked of late and how incredible Seattle has been on defense. But McVay and Stafford know how to win these games, and Sam Darnold's history in high-pressure spots still looms as an X-factor.

Full NFL playoff schedule

The NFL playoffs will conclude on Feb. 8 with Super Bowl XL. First, Super Bowl hopefuls need to make it through the remaining divisional games and then the two conference championship games on Jan. 25.