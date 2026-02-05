Who is performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl? Full list of performers

The Super Bowl is less than a week away. There's plenty to break down on the field, from the coaching matchup to Sam Darnold vs. Drake Maye. But as exciting as the game itself should be, I know there’s one pressing question you’re asking yourself: Who is singing the national anthem on Sunday night?

It’s a very good question. After all, the national anthem is as big a part of the Super Bowl festivities as the halftime show itself. Here’s everything you need to know about who’s singing the Star-Spangled Banner and who the other performers are for the biggest football game of the season.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Charlie Puth will be singing this year’s national anthem at the Super Bowl. It’s his first performance in the Big Game. Puth will be the first of the four major performances on Super Bowl Sunday: The Super Bowl is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET and there will be three performances before the highly anticipated halftime show.

Along with Puth performing the national anthem, there will be a performer for America The Beautiful and Lift Every Voice. Here’s some fun facts about this year’s national anthem singer.

What to know about Charlie Puth

Though he’s never won a Grammy, Puth has been a Grammy nominee. He’s best known for his hit single “See You Again”, which became popular as a part of the Fast and Furious film franchise. Puth first rose to fame by performing covers of songs on YouTube, which helped him start producing his own music. Following a 2011 performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he signed with the eleveneleven record label.

He’s performed with Meghan Trainor and Wiz Khalifa, while also producing songs for top artists including Trey Songz, Lil Wayne, Pitbull and Jason Derulo. Whether it’s making music or producing and writing it, Puth has been all over the music industry.

Super Bowl national anthem length odds and history

One of the most popular prop bets in football is betting on the Super Bowl national anthem length. As of now, the over/under is at 120.5 seconds. It’s truly a 50-50 chance the song will last more or less than two minutes: From Super Bowl 47 to Super Bowl 51, every performer surpassed that mark but just two performers have reached it in the last five,

As far as Puth goes, I would consider taking the under. There’s a YouTube video of him playing an instrumental version of the national anthem, and it lasted just over a minute. That said, playing it and singing it are two different approaches. He’ll be a bit longer with the latter, but I do think it will stay under two minutes.

Since Super Bowl 34, there haven’t been more than three consecutive national anthem performances that went less than two minutes in length. If Puth doesn’t hit the two-minute mark, he’d be the third straight performer to fall short of two minutes.

Everyone singing at the 2026 Super Bowl

National Anthem: Charlie Puth

America The Beautiful: Brandi Carlile

Lift Every Voice: Coco Jones

Halftime show: Bad Bunny