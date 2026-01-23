Who won the Super Bowl in 2025? Final score, MVP and how it played out

The 2024 Philadelphia Eagles had one of the most dominant playoff performances in recent history, and they capped it off by winning Super Bowl LIX, beating the breaks off the Kansas City Chiefs. If you didn’t have any emotional or financial investment in the game, it was probably pretty boring. If you were invested, your hopes either died immediately or you spoke a “Go Birds” form of Pig Latin.

Who won Super Bowl LIX in 2025?

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40-22 on February 9, 2025. But that score doesn’t quite do the Eagles justice. If you ask anyone who watched, the real score was 40-6 because the Chiefs' final 16 points came with less than three minutes left in the game. It was a wire-to-wire beatdown that hadn’t happened in a Super Bowl in over 10 years.

The Eagles stopped a Chiefs three-peat in Super Bowl LIX

The Chiefs were on the verge of history in 2024; they had the opportunity to be the first team to ever win three consecutive Super Bowls. The only consistent question of the season was, “Who can stop the Chiefs?” and it seemed like the answer was a resounding, “No one.”

They were the team of destiny. During the season, they went 10-0 in one-score games (11-0 if you count eight-point games as one-score games), and they only had two losses. One was against the Bills, and one was a meaningless Week 18 game where they rested their starters.

In the playoffs, they smooshed the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round and then stole a win against the Bills in the AFC Championship game. Unfortunately for them, there was something special happening on the East Coast.

The Eagles were coming off a historic collapse of a season in 2023. That offseason, they fired both their offensive and defensive coordinators and hired Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio for the jobs. On top of that, they signed Saquon Barkley and some rotational edge rusher named Zack Baun in free agency. Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards and became the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Baun turned into one of the best middle linebackers in the NFL. Free agency worked incredibly.

Going into the postseason, the Eagles were the No. 2 seed. In the Wild Card round, they broke the Packers. In the Divisional round, they stopped the Rams from mounting a 13-point comeback. In the NFC Championship, they dropped a cool 55 points on the Commanders' head.

This would be the second time these two teams met in the Super Bowl in the past three seasons. In Super Bowl LVII (2022 season), the Eagles lost to the Chiefs, 38-35. In that game, Patrick Mahomes had a near-perfect second half. It was clear that the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, came into that game with a nonexistent game plan. Super Bowl LIX was different; Vic Fangio knew what he was doing.

Super Bowl LIX was decided before halftime

On the first play of the game, Mahomes hit Juju Smith-Schuster for an 11-yard pass. That would be the last first down they had in the first half. In that time, the Eagles scored 24 points off a Jalen Hurts tush push, a field goal, a Cooper DeJean pick-six, and a 12-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown (which followed a Zack Baun interception).

The third quarter was the spiritual death of the Chiefs. They were down 27-0 and failed to convert on a fourth and four. That gave the Eagles the ball on the Chiefs' 46-yard line. Could they have run the ball to kill clock? Yes. Did they? No. Instead, we got the play that will forever be known as “The Dagger.”

.@JalenHurts gave Nick Sirianni a list of plays he felt good about. One of them turned out to be the dagger to ice it. ❄️



America's Game: The 2024 @Eagles on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/UzJ4DP9X9x — NFL (@NFL) September 4, 2025

In reality, that was the game. Except there were still 17 minutes left of football to be played. The Chiefs scored their first points of the game when Mahomes hit Xavier Worthy for a 24-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left in the third quarter.

It was 34-6 going into the final 15 minutes. The Eagles took their time moving downfield and kicking a field goal. 5:43 to be exact. On the Chiefs' first play of their very next drive, Patrick Mahomes was strip-sacked by Milton Williams and punched in the face by Jalen Carter. The Eagles recovered it, ran a few plays, kicked another field goal to extend the lead to 40-6, and pulled their starters.

Everything else was garbage time, and garbage time in the Super Bowl is the least important garbage time there is. The Eagles took down the two-time defending World Champions, and they did it with violence, style and unrelenting pressure; the same way they played football all season.

Where was the 2025 Super Bowl ?

Super Bowl LIX was in the Super Dome in New Orleans, and it was the eighth Super Bowl it has hosted:

Super Bowl XII (1977 season): Dallas beat Denver 27-10.

Super Bowl XV (1980): Oakland beat Philadelphia 27-10.

Super Bowl XX (1985): Chicago beat New England 46-10

Super Bowl XXIV (1989): San Francisco beat Denver 55-10

Super Bowl XXXI (1996): Green Bay beat New England 35-21

Super Bowl XXXVI (2001): New England beat St. Louis 20-17

Super Bowl XLVII (2012): Baltimore beat San Francisco 34-31

Super Bowl LIX (2024): Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22*

Who was the Super Bowl MVP in 2025?

There are 20 total votes for Super Bowl MVP. Cooper DeJean had 3.5 because of his pick-six, Josh Sweat had 4.5 because of his 2.5 sacks, and Jalen Hurts got 12 votes. Hurts finished the game going 17-of-22 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and carrying the ball 11 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. It was a historic game from QB1.

