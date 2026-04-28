Why Brendan Sorsby has the NFL supplemental draft trending and what it means

There's no easy way out for Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who entered a gambling addiction program earlier this week. Sorsby reportedly made thousands of bets that could impact his collegiate eligibility moving forward. He was one of the best returning players in college football, and a potential first-round pick next April. Now, that's all in question, leading some pundits to wonder if he may consider an alternate path to the NFL via the supplemental draft.

Per ESPN, Sorsby bet on Indiana football while redshirting for the Hoosiers back in 2022. All of Sorsby's bets were on Indiana to win its games, and while they haven't drawn the attention of law enforcement just yet, an investigating could be on the horizon.

Why Brendan Sorsby is driving NFL Supplemental Draft buzz

Sorsby's gambling addiction could make him ineligible to play college football next season. As a result, he would have to consider alternate options to play in the NFL. Sorsby could either wait until the 2027 NFL Draft and hope he's selected despite potentially not playing any football in the 2026-27 collegiate season. He could also enter the supplemental draft and take his chances there.

Had Sorsby declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he would've been selected. Thus, he was eligible, having played in at least three collegiate seasons with Indiana and Cincinnati. The 2026 quarterback class was lacking, with Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson being the only surefire first-round picks. Mendoza went No. 1 overall to the Raiders, while Simpson was selected by the Rams at 13.

Thus, if Sorsby enters the supplemental draft, some QB-needy teams might be willing to overlook his issues assuming he gets the treatment he needs. It's a big risk, but one Sorsby may have to take to live out his NFL dream.

What is the NFL supplemental draft and how does it work

Oakland Raiders v New York Giants | Mike Stobe/GettyImages

To put it simply, the NFL supplemental draft is for players who would've been eligible for the NFL Draft, but lost eligibility after the fact. Sorsby could fit this mold if NCAA finds him ineligible due to his gambling addiction.

If Sorsby were selected in the supplemental draft, that team would have to forfeit the next season's draft pick for that round. So, for example, if Sorsby were taken in the fourth round of the supplemental draft by, say, the Steelers, they'd forfeit a fourth rounder in 2027. There is some recent precedent for this.

Season Player Team Round 2012 Josh Gordon Browns second round 2011 Terrelle Pryor Raiders third round 2006 Ahmad Brooks Bengals third round 1994 Tito Wooten Giants fourth round 1992 Dave Brown Giants first round 1989 Bobby Humphrey Broncos first round 1989 Steve Walsh Cowboys first round 1987 Cris Carter Eagles fourth round 1987 Brian Boswarth Seahawks first round 1985 Bernie Kosar Browns first round

Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor entered the 2011 supplemental draft after receiving a five-game suspension by the NCAA. He was selected in the third round by the Raiders.

What Brendan Sorsby's gambling addiction means for interested NFL teams

NFL teams are willing to overlook a lot when it comes to NCAA suspensions. As long as that player can produce professionally, front offices are unlikely to care if they receive improper benefits per NCAA rules, for example. However, gambling is a different animal.

"We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help," Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said in a statement about Sorsby this week. "Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health."

While the NFL routinely flaunts its gambling partnerships every Sunday, it does not tolerate bets from its own players. In 2023, the NFL banned Isaiah Rodgers and Quintez Cephus indefinitely. Even stars like Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams have been suspended for it. Thus, any NFL team that selects Sorsby as a possible QB of the future will have to take his gambling treatment into account. Has he really learned his lesson, or will Sorsby be a distraction? That's the underlying question.

A permanent ban from the NCAA is likely for Sorsby, considering he bet on his own team. That is line that no governing body can tolerate, no matter its partnerships.

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