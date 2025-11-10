Free at last: Why the Giants fired Brian Daboll and the best memes celebrating

After what feels like years of New York Giants fans clamoring for this to happen, the organization has fired Brian Daboll after Sunday's Week 10 loss. Daboll's head coaching career got off to an extremely promising start when he led the Giants to an unlikely playoff berth in 2022, but things have only gone downhill since, to the point where John Mara and Co. had enough.

Daboll's 11-33 record since his first season is the main reason he was fired, obviously - no head coach can realistically survive winning just 25 percent of games in a 44-game sample, especially in the New York market - but the reasons the organization had enough honestly go beyond the win-loss record.

Brian Daboll's teams could not find a way to close games

The Giants are 2-8 this season, but they could very easily be 6-4. They've blown four double-digit leads on the road this season alone, in what is an unfathomable, yet very real statistic.

Yesterday was the Giants' fourth blown double-digit lead of the season



🔹 Week 2 @ Cowboys: led 13-3, lost 40-37

🔹 Week 5 @ Saints: led 14-3, lost 26-14

🔹 Week 7 @ Broncos: led 26-8, lost 33-32

🔹 Week 10 @ Bears: led 20-10, lost 24-20 pic.twitter.com/aPftJIuaKK — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 10, 2025

This Giants roster has a lot of flaws, and winning on the road is not easy, but there's absolutely no excuse for this type of track record. The Giants have been far more competitive than their record suggests, yet they've been unable to close the deal more often than not.

I'm not saying this is all on Daboll, and the Giants have certainly run into their share of bad luck in his tenure, but at some point, they have to win games they're leading. Having leads is meaningless if the team blows them more often than not.

Again, though, this decision went beyond wins and losses. Daboll mishandled his crown jewel, Jaxson Dart, as well.

Brian Daboll had to protect Jaxson Dart from himself

Dart, the quarterback Daboll wanted the Giants to select in the 2025 NFL Draft, has looked every bit like the franchise quarterback that Giants fans have been waiting for years for, but there's one problem: he can't stop putting himself into harm's way. His reckless style of play resulted in him getting a concussion in Week 10.

Obviously, Dart cannot be as reckless as he's been, and he has to know better than to put himself at risk of getting a concussion every week, but Daboll had to get in his ear, too. Daboll had to make it clear that Dart cannot put himself in a position to take nearly as many brutal hits as he has. Perhaps Daboll did the best he could in that regard, but clearly, the best he could wasn't good enough.

Dart is the future for the Giants. If he keeps getting hurt, the Giants have no future. Daboll didn't do a good enough job preventing the inevitable, and he rightly got blamed for it.

Giants fans rejoice after Brian Daboll firing

The constant losing and Dart's injury caused Giants fans to turn on Daboll more than they had previously. Knowing that he's now been fired, Giants fans took to social media to rejoice.

It's never fun to watch someone lose his job, but this just wasn't working out at all. Fortunately for Giants fans, the Daboll era has come to a close, and with the likes of Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers in town, their head coaching opening should be a pretty attractive one as New York hopes to finally find their long-term solution.