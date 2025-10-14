Why the Micah Parsons trade suddenly looks like a Cowboys win after six weeks

Remember when we all crowned the Green Bay Packers as Super Bowl contenders as soon as the Micah Parsons trade went down? Well, the Pack still looks like a serious threat in the NFC, but perhaps the Dallas Cowboys are emerging as the potential winners of that trade.

There's still a lot of football left to be played this season but let's examine some of the early returns after six weeks.

The Packers are 3-1-1 and lead the NFC North division, but Parsons himself hasn't made a whole lot of contributions compared to his time in Dallas. The 26-year-old pass rusher has just 2.5 sacks and 11 total tackles in five games played so far this year.

Now, that's nothing to turn your nose up at but it's well below the expectations of a four-time Pro Bowl and two-time All Pro selection.

Did the Dallas Cowboys win the Micah Parsons trade?

Jerry Jones, on the other hand, walked away with two first round picks and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark. The 30-year-old has 1.5 sacks and 15 total tackles after six games with the team sitting at 2-3-1.

At a glance, the Packers are the better team and have the better prospects this year. If they do end up winning the Super Bowl, the addition of Parsons can be partially credited towards that success. But the size of that portion will only be determined at a later date.

Dallas has two first round picks it can either use to draft Parsons' replacement or buy current assets to beef up a particular aspect of the team. There may be more fruitful results for Jones and Co. because of the return on investment.

Not to mention, the Dallas defense was not going to be miles better with Parsons in the lineup as evidenced by what he's done in Green Bay this year. Parsons was never known for his prolific ability to stop the run game and that's what has gashed the Cowboys in each of their losses.

We have to give it some considerable time, but we'll eventually find out who "won" this trade. But so far, the Packers have not been the runaway benefactors.