Why Mike Evans' departure won't end the Buccaneers' run in the NFC South

It's the end of an era for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans. Long-time wide receiver Mike Evans departed in free agency and signed a three-year deal worth up to $60.4 million with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. The 32-year-old was drafted by the franchise in 2014 and became its top receiver over the last 12 seasons. Evans racked up 13,052 receiving yards and 108 touchdowns on 866 receptions in that time. He owns the team's all-time receptions (866), receiving yards and touchdowns records.

He was a big factor in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV victory in 2020 which kicked off an era of dominance in the NFC South division which the team won four straight seasons from 2021 to '24. Bucaneers fans shouldn't fret that things will be on a downhill trajectory without him though. There's still a lot to be excited about and perhaps the split will be beneficial in the long run.

Why the Buccaneers will be just fine without WR Mike Evans

Evans will be sorely missed, but he was beginning to fade from relevance — for lack of a better term. He recorded just 368 receiving yards and found the end zone only three times last year, missing nine games due to injury. It was the right time for him and the team to go their separate ways.

Despite Evans being the heart and soul of the team for so long, quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't being left without deadly weapons heading into 2026. In fact, he is well-equipped to reclaim the NFC South title.

2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka will presumably inherit WR1 duties, as he was the team's leading receiver last season with 938 yards and six touchdowns. If it weren't for health issues, veteran Chris Godwin would've been right up there with him (360 yards in nine games). That duo (when fully healthy) should scare opposing defenses and have Mayfield salivating to sling it in 2026.

Add 2024 third-round pick Jalen McMillan and 2025 seventh-round pick Tez Johnson into the mix and now Tampa Bay's really cooking. The 24-year-old McMillan showed some serious upside in the final four contests of the season, including a seven-reception, 114-yard game against the Miami Dolphins. Johnson, 23, was a touchdown sniper (5) despite only recording 322 receiving yards. With increased targets surely coming both their ways in Evans' absence, the pair could be primed to surprise a lot of folks.

In addition to those wideout options, tight end Cade Otton will be returning for another three years. The 26-year-old recorded the second-most receiving yards on the team last season (572) and acted as a key blocker on the offensive line. He'll be continuing that role in 2026 and should be viewed as a sneaky threat in the red zone.

Let's not forget the run game either. Mayfield has thrived on the fact that RB1 Bucky Irving can be both a bruiser and pass-catching safety valve. The 23-year-old Oregon product hauled in 30 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns last season in just 10 appearances. Tampa Bay signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell on Monday, which gives Mayfield yet another pass-catching rusher to utilize.

The Buccaneers are losing a franchise icon in Evans, but their ability to remain competitive in an unpredictable NFC South hasn't diminished as much as many may think. They should still be one of the most entertaining teams to watch and will be pushing for a playoff spot deep into the 2026-27 campaign.