Why missing the playoffs is exactly what the Steelers need

As a young child, I watched movies with the impression that, if you watched the same one enough times, the ending would change. Of course, that's not how it works. Somebody needs to tell the Pittsburgh Steelers that.

Mike Tomlin's team has lost five of its past seven outings, allowing a strong grip on the AFC North to loosen and setting up a pivotal road tilt with the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. It might be better for the Steelers if Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry run roughshod and seriously damage Pittsburgh's playoff case.

Cut the movie off before the same old ending plays out — in this case, a short-lived postseason appearance — and finally commit to something new.

The crowd at Acrisure Stadium clearly called for Tomlin's job as the Buffalo Bills trounced his team on Sunday night. Some, such as T.J. Watt, responded by saying they were focused on the task at hand. Aaron Rodgers said fans pay for the right to voice their opinions.

A reporter asked Tomlin on Tuesday what it was like for him to hear the chants urging the Steelers to fire him.

"In general, I agree with them — from this perspective," Tomlin said. "Football is our game. We're in the sport entertainment business. And so, if you root for the Steelers, entertaining them is winning. And so, when you're not winning, it's not entertaining. And if you've been in this business, you understand that. And so, I respect it. I share frustrations. I understand what makes this thing go, and winning is what makes this thing go."

Winning in the playoffs, more specifically. The Steelers haven't done that since 2017. This season, however, it's become much more. The team's marquee offseason additions have been missteps.

The Steelers problems are bigger than the playoffs

General manager Omar Khan shipped safety and defensive leader Minkah Fitzpatrick away for Jalen Ramsey, just for the latter to end up at the same position. Tight end Jonnu Smith came over in the same trade and has all of 56 receiving yards in the past five games.

At least those guys are still on the team. The Steelers parted ways with veteran coverman Darius Slay on Tuesday after a disappointing stint, and he landed with the Bills.

DK Metcalf, also acquired in a trade, leads the team in receiving, but with George Pickens erupting in Dallas, many are wondering if Pittsburgh invested in the wrong wideout. Even if it didn't, there aren't enough receiving contributions around Metcalf to allow him to intimidate opposing defenses.

The Steelers spent most of their offseason stocking up to beat the Ravens, then had a chance to make sure their late-season clashes with them didn't mean much for Baltimore. Then, Tomlin's crew lost to a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals crew and has blown a handful of halftime leads, as well.

By letting John Harbaugh's squad back in the mix, the Steelers have put themselves in a rather precarious position. And there's little reason to believe they'll climb out of it.