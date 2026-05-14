Why NFL teams’ schedule release videos can be completely unhinged

NFL schedule release videos are some of the most creative and entertaining pieces of content on the internet. Recently fans have become shocked at what social admins have been able to get away with in what's been known as the "No Fun League."

Whether it was a masterpiece like the Los Angeles Chargers' 2022 epic anime-style film or the Tennessee Titans' low-effort 2023 skit featuring random pedestrians misidentifying team logos, there's bound to be something leaving us saying "Wow." This year, though, you'd be hard pressed to find a fan not itching for the videos by teams who will face the New England Patriots... for obvious reasons.

If a team does dare broach the scandalous subject of head coach Mike Vrabel and former NFL reporter Dianna Russini, it would be natural for someone to ask, "How did the league allow that?" Well, the short answer is: They don't have to approve any of it.

NFL deserves praise for hands-off approach to schedule release videos

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, schedule release videos appear to be the one aspect of team management where the league is content going laissez faire. A spokesperson told him Thursday, "There’s no mandate [for teams] to submit their videos in advance" but "upon request, the league will review club videos."

It's a refreshing change from the usually high-strung approach the league typically takes with everything else. Teams are permitted to get as creative as they want, but that also comes with some significant risks.

For example, last year the Indianapolis Colts went with a Minecraft-themed video. However, it was quickly deleted after the team realized it didn't receive prior authorization from Microsoft, the copyright owner of the popular video game. It also received public blowback for a reference to then-Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill's arrest the year before. There's no copyright on scandals, but I wouldn't be surprised if admins have probed team lawyers over what constitutes libel in the digital realm.

There's bound to be enough teams that stay away from controversial topics this year too, especially with how examples of previous jabs backfired. This could honestly be one of the more boring years for schedule releases if social teams play it safe. Hopefully not.

Whatever unhinged content is about to be unleashed upon us, let's take a moment to appreciate the fact that the NFL is just going to let it happen and refrain from deploying the fun police. Fans can judge for themselves what jokes and swipes were spot on and which ones went too far.

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