Why the Raiders' internal coup is the best opportunity for Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders front office is trying to pull an under-the-radar business move straight out of the hit HBO series "Succession." Current owner Mark Davis is seeking approval from the rest of the league's owners on a proposal to sell his majority stake in the team to business partner Egon Durban, according to a report by ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr.

According to that reporting, Davis has publicly stated he's not selling his majority stake... yet. The proposal on the table would essentially be the other 31 owners approving the preemptive sale of Davis' majority stake to Durban when the 70-year-old or his heirs are ready to move on from the team. Quite literally a succession plan.

If approved, the Raiders would basically be sold without having sniffed the public market. The league and its owners would still have vote on the final sale to Durban, who currently owns 7.5 percent of the team, but no other bids would have been placed to compete. Owners will also vote on a measure proposed by Davis that sells an additional 7 percent of the franchise to Durban and Discovery Land Co. founder Michael Meldman, who also currently holds a 7.5 percent stake.

Raiders' succession plan sets Tom Brady up for ultimate power move

While Davis will have a clean transfer of power to a trusted business partner when he's ready to wash his hands of the Raiders — who have had only two winning seasons and zero playoff wins since he inherited the franchise upon his father Al's passing in 2011 — the biggest benefactor from the pre-arranged sale won't be Durban.

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who controversially bought a five percent stake in the team back in 2024, is a key operator in the Raiders front office. He's been credited with influencing several personnel decisions including the trade for QB Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks (now with the New York Jets after a disappointing 2025 season). He has even been appointed to assist general manager John Spytek.

Davis' hand-picked successor would most certainly not have earned the nod without having agreed to keep Brady around in his current role, if not increase his influence. Durban may need to flex his muscles some in order to establish he's in charge as the new owner but he wouldn't be foolish enough to pull any blatant power moves that upset Brady.

ESPN reports the franchise is estimated to be worth $10 billion once the sale eventually goes through and a significant portion of that value increase can probably be attributed to Brady's presence alone. Already a multi-millionaire, his pocketbook stands to gain quite a lot if Davis' plan goes through without a hitch.

As a current FOX Sports color commentator, Brady is already in murky waters with one foot in the broadcast booth and another running a franchise. There's still a line he cannot cross but there's definitely going to be enough of a vacuum for him to take up more space in the Raiders front office.

Brady can continue to inflate his ego all he wants with fancy titles, inflated bank accounts and shadow duties but the reality of the situation is that Las Vegas has not improved under his supposed wisdom and advisement. The Raiders are a combined 7-27 over the last two seasons since he came aboard and own the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Perhaps that's why Davis is preparing to abandon ship and leave someone else holding the bag for his 15 years of ownership malpractice.