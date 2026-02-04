Why Robert Kraft got what he deserved for betraying Bill Belichick

They say what goes around comes around, and nobody should know what that feels like more than New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. For 12 years now he's been heavily lobbying for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this year he became so desperate he threw the sole reason for his resume even being considered under the bus.

Kraft reportedly campaigned hard against head coach Bill Belichick's enshrinement this year, in what was the eight-time Super Bowl winner's first year of eligibility, because his candidacy threatened his own. Coaches and owners are now pitted against one another in the same category.

Those reports were, of course, denied by Kraft and his camp, but the politics of the situation are obvious, especially considering how he and Belichick fell out just over two years ago.

But karma always seems to get the last word. Belichick was denied entry to Canton, but so was Kraft yet again. The voters apparently have a conscience after all.

Bob Kraft got what he deserved after spiting Bill Belichick

Look, there are a lot of NFL fans that dislike Kraft, Belichick and the Patriots, but it's just undeniable that Belichick deserved to get in the Hall on his first attempt. Kraft may also have the credentials for entry, but Belichick is the sole reason he's on the same level as long-time Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney with six rings (inducted in 2000).

You could argue Belichick needs to be in first before Kraft, so by denying his team's championship enabler, he really just denied himself again.

Kraft has commissioned books and digital media to act as propaganda for his candidacy for years, mostly in anger over Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being inducted in 2017. The politician's angle hasn't been fruitful, and that may be the issue. Kraft has become more problematic outside of football than he's been helpful for the game, and that's weighing his chances down considerably.

"Deflategate," "Spygate" (both just as much on Belichick's ledger as Kraft's) and the Orchids of Asia scandals cloud the Patriots dynasty and Kraft's legacy. You can't bring him or the team's success up without discussing what mars it all, and it could very well keep Kraft out of Canton altogether if he doesn't play his cards right moving forward.

His aggressive campaigning and now the strong-arming against Belichick will just get added to the negative pile, and eventually that's going to outweigh all the good he's done for the game. Kraft has to sit back and take the PR-friendly route now: Embrace humility and bide his time.

Eventually the voters will say, "He's waited long enough, it's his turn." That may come after Belichick is enshrined next year as one last act of penance, but he'll get in if he just stays quiet.

Football can be an ugly game. The NFL has its fair share of warts over the course of its 100+ year history, and several of them are in Canton. Kraft is no different from those warts, but festering just makes you more noticeable and undesirable. He better learn his lesson this year, or it'll cost him in the end.