Why the Dolphins' rumored De'Von Achane trade stance is clearly a ruse

The Miami Dolphins are trying really hard to convince the rest of the league they're avoiding full-on tank mode, despite their last handful of transactions indicating that's exactly what they're doing. On Tuesday, the team traded star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a haul of 2026 picks (first-, third-, and fourth-rounders). It came after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wideout Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Bradley Chubb were all released ahead of free agency.

To any other team in the league, that would signal Miami is blowing things up and engaging in a fire sale of its high value assets. So naturally multiple franchises have inquired about the Dolphins top rusher in De'Von Achane. They were all reportedly told to get lost as Miami engages in contract extension talks with the 24-year-old.

Dolphins offseason moves don't add up to a De'Von Achane extension

Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"He's a marvelous player," Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan told reporters at the Scouting Combine in February. "We want him to be part of this thing moving forward."

Part of what thing? A train wreck? Sullivan and Miami can't take us for fools. The math just ain't mathing on his delusional vision.

After dumping Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle and Chubb, the Dolphins brought in QB Malik Willis and WRs Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell during free agency to replace them. Miami couldn't afford better options because it had to carry $175 million in dead cap due to those cuts. It's abundantly clear Achane is now the franchise's best player.

The 2023 third-round gem put up a career year last season with 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns on 238 carries. He added another 488 yards and four scores through the air with 67 catches. He's the most versatile weapon on the offense so it would make sense for any team to want to build around him.

But Miami doesn't have a foundation to build on as it hasn't even hit rock bottom yet. 2026 will be dubbed the "March for Arch" as basement dwellers like Miami and the Arizona Cardinals tank for projected 2027 No. 1 overall pick, Arch Manning. Even if the Texas QB doesn't declare for the draft, there will be other tank-worthy options like Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin.

If there were ever a year to amass as much draft capital as possible, it would be 2026. Miami currently owns eight picks in the 2027 draft and could garner more by dealing Achane while it still can. He's not going to want to re-sign for a team with no vision and no money to spend unless deferred. Sullivan must be aware of that fact.

I'm not saying Achane has to be dealt now. Miami owns 11 selections in April's draft and should use all of them to replenish the roster with young, cheap talent.

If the Dolphins are serious about hitting the reset button like their transactions indicate, then they have to capitalize on assets that aren't confirmed beyond 2026. That being said, Achane will sell, barring a season-ending injury ahead of the November deadline. He'd sell for more right now, but Sullivan may not want to look that desperate to tank.

If the right offer comes in by the time the draft commences, he'll pull the trigger. But if teams are trying to short the Dolphins when they know Achane's worth, there's no shame in waiting out the market. Sullivan's just not being slick about his ulterior motives.