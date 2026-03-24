Why Travis Kelce contract details are a massive loophole for the Chiefs

News that Travis Kelce had re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't surprising despite rumors suggesting he might retire or sign elsewher. Bbut the fact that the terms of the deal were initially reported as three years for $54.7 million, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, blew NFL fans away, and understandably so. Kelce was seemingly on the brink of retirement, and now he was signing a three-year deal worth massive money? It's not as if it wouldn't be deserved for a player who is still quite productive, but that wouldn't make much sense given Kelce's previous uncertainty.

#Chiefs Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce has signed his contract, officially locking him in for 2026.



It’s a 3-year, $54.735M deal that can be worth up to $57.735M ($18.245M average) done by agent Mike Simon (@mikevmgsports) of @milkhoneysport. Year 1 is $12M plus 3M in incentives. pic.twitter.com/2iYvstuMrC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2026

Well, I hate to break it to the Chiefs fans who never want to see Kelce hang up the spikes, but this isn't the long-term commitment you might've thought it was. Turns out, Kansas City used a loophole to make his cap hit in 2026 and beyond more palatable. Let me explain.

How Travis Kelce's contract is a stroke of genius

For context and clarity, Travis Kelce’s contract with the #Chiefs includes a trigger date next June that exists strictly for cap purposes.



He does not actually have another two years and $40M+ coming to him after this season. https://t.co/H9zV5s7mcs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 23, 2026

As The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov pointed out, Kelce is essentially signing a one-year, $12 million deal with $3 million in incentives. That's a contract that makes a lot more sense for a 36-year-old who, again, has seriously mulled retirement for over a year now. The Chiefs essentially did right by their future Hall of Famer while also ensuring that they'd be set up financially in 2026 and beyond. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated detailed how they did it.

"The contract is broken up this way to manage the cap hits, exploiting the 50% rule and a post-June 1 mechanism to spread them out over three years. Kelce, as such, has a $4,896,667 hit for 2026, and dead-money hits of $3,551,667 for 2027 and 2028."

Essentially, the Chiefs used creative cap maneuverings such as the 50% rule and a later release date to help spread out the money owed to Kelce over the next three years, lowering his 2026 cap hit to under $5 million while also limiting the dead-money hits they'd take on if he were to be released or announce his retirement.

Where the extra money comes in is by way of a $40 million "poison pill" insertion in the deal. This essentially means that if Kelce is on the roster by June of 2027, he'd be guaranteed $40 million. This all but guarantees that, by then, Kelce will have retired or been released.

This is the best kind of move for all parties involved. Kelce gets his money for 2026, and the Chiefs don't have to suffer immense consequences to give him the (likely) farewell tour he deserves.

When will Travis Kelce retire?

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The simple answer to this is we don't know. Kelce seriously considered retirement this offseason, so there's reason to believe this will be his last year, but odds are we won't know until he announces he's reached the end.

With that being said, again, this new contract is not the long-term commitment it seems. Might Kelce play out the entire three-year deal? Sure. The two sides would be able to renegotiate it after the 2026 campaign, and if Kelce were to decide to continue playing, they'd keep kicking the can down the road.

But the creative structuring of the deal makes it so that Kelce is in complete control of his future, and the Chiefs won't be in a bad spot no matter what he decides to do, thanks to the small cap penalties they'd take on. That sure sounds like the best of both worlds for two sides trying to win at least one more Super Bowl together.