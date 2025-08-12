Will Howard comes to a heartbreaking realization after Steelers training camp injury

While there is a chance Will Howard could make something of himself in the NFL, his hand injury could not have come at a worse time. Howard suffered a hand injury earlier in training camp. It was originally thought to be nothing, but once he could no longer grip the football, that became quite problematic for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. It might even keep him from making the Steelers' roster now.

Howard was a sixth pick out of Ohio State in the 2025 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh. He spent the bulk of his college football career playing for Chris Klieman at Kansas State. However, it was when he transferred to Ohio State that his NFL Draft really took off. He played phenomenally during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run en route to a national championship. Howard was outstanding.

However, he knows that not being able to play at all in the preseason is devastating for his NFL career.

"We're just gonna have to see how this heals. I defer to Coach Tomlin on most of that stuff. I'm still just taking it day by day, week by week, and doing what I can to stay ready so I don't have to get ready. So if that opportunity does present itself, I'll be ready ... I would love an opportunity to get out there, but we'll see what happens. It's killing me."

You can see the pain in his face during this interview that he might not even make the Steelers now.

“I would love an opportunity to get out there. We’ll see what happens. But, it’s killing me.”



Will Howard just wants to play.#DKPS #Steelers #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/0LXcwCL93O — DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) August 12, 2025

This is because Pittsburgh is going with Aaron Rodgers this year with Mason Rudolph as his backup.

Will Howard is realizing he may not make the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster

I feel really bad for the guy. I was honestly stunned that he was still available in the sixth round for a team like Pittsburgh to take him. Howard always felt like a fourth-round pick to me. I guess it may have to do with him thriving in the big moments at Kansas State and Ohio State more so than anything. Perhaps the rest of the NFL world needed to see more out of him than parts of a few good seasons?

The worst part in all of this is I have a feeling that Rodgers and Rudolph would be willing mentors for him. His talent is there, but it certainly needs refinement. However, Pittsburgh is every bit in win-now mode. Frankly, when are they not? What this does is expedite the notion that every roster spot needs to be maximized at every possible turn. This is why I wonder if they plan to carry three quarterbacks.

Let me make this perfectly clear. Pittsburgh cutting ties with Howard this soon is a huge mistake. It will be one they may regret, as well as one Howard will never forget. Somebody else is going to claim him off waivers in an instant should he be cut after the preseason. I do not know what his NFL future holds, but it is one I am willing to explore. Unfortunately, I am starting to think it is not with Pittsburgh.

Arthur Smith has a job to keep because anything less than 10-7 feels like Mike Tomlin will fire him.