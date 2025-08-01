WWE SummerSlam 2025 start time, date, venue & how to watch

For the first time, WWE will host a two-day premium live event that isn’t WrestleMania, as SummerSlam will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3.

Night 1 is headlined by Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, who earned the right to challenge him by winning a Gauntlet match. It marks the Second City Saint’s second consecutive major event competing for a world title, after challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship in June.

The Night 2 main event features John Cena and Cody Rhodes in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship, this time in a Street Fight. It’s a different look from their singles bout at WrestleMania 41 and could mean fans are in for some shenanigans, since anything goes in this match type.

For those curious about how to watch SummerSlam, we have you covered.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 start time

While domestic WWE premium live events usually begin at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT, SummerSlam will feature a special start time of 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT on both Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3.

A preshow will air before the main card at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT on both days, giving fans a chance to catch up on all the storylines heading into SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 venue

SummerSlam 2025 takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. This is the home stadium for the NFL's New York Giants and Jets.

MetLife is no stranger to hosting wrestling events, as it hosted WrestleMania 29 in 2013 and WrestleMania 35 in 2019. This is the first time that MetLife Stadium is hosting SummerSlam.

WWESummerSlam 2025 live stream, how to watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3

Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3 Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. PT

1:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. PT Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. Live Stream: Peacock, Netflix (outside of United States)

SummerSlam will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the United States. Fans can sign up for a membership for $10.99 a month ($109.99 annually) or a premium plus membership, which is commercial free (with limited exclusions), for $16.99 a month ($169.99 a year).

Fans outside the United States can stream the event on Netflix.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 match card

Match Stipulation/Title on the line Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul Tag team match The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed Tag team match Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross Singles match: If Kross wins, Zayn has to say the words "Kross was right". If Zayn wins, Kross must say "I was wrong" about Zayn. Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 match card