Zach Allen contract extension shows Broncos are loading up for a run

The Denver Broncos knew that giving up a first-round pick for Sean Payton would eventually pay off. Payton had success with the New Orleans Saints and made them consistent contenders. The hope for the Broncos was that he could do that for them. After two years, Payton has turned the Broncos from a laughing stock into a legitimate contender in the AFC.

It surely helps that the team has a stacked defense. The Broncos still had to reach an agreement with All-Pro defensive lineman Zach Allen, who was set to hit free agency at the end of the year. Payton had expressed confidence that a deal would come before the season. Sure enough, it has come to fruition in early August.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Broncos and Allen have agreed to terms on a four-year, $102 million contract extension, with $69.5 million guaranteed.

BREAKING: #Broncos All-Pro DL Zach Allen has agreed to a 4-year, $102M extension with $69.5M guaranteed, multiple sources tell me.



Allen led all defensive linemen in QB pressures last season and also added 8.5 sacks. Now he gets his second, well deserved payday in Denver. pic.twitter.com/RdIiAr7kRC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 2, 2025

Broncos load up their defense with Zach Allen contract extension

This story will be updated with additional information.