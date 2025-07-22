Zach Tom deal could run disappointing Packers draft pick out of Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers made stalwart right tackle Zach Tom historically rich on the eve of their first training camp practice. Physically and metaphorically, a massive weight was lifted off the team's shoulders. However, paying him triggered a domino effect across an offensive line that fared well last season, specifically surrounding 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan's future.

We know Tom and expensive free-agent acquisition Aaron Banks' spots along Green Bay's blocking unit. Many are reasonably wondering what Tom's payday means for Elgton Jenkins' contractual impasse with the Packers. Barring a dramatic turn of events, we can pencil the Pro Bowl guard-turned-center into the lineup. Rasheed Walker was one of the better pass protectors in the NFL in 2024 and will continue to patrol quarterback Jordan Love's blindside.

That leaves one position up for grabs, presumably right guard, though returning starter Sean Rhyan figures to have the inside track. 2025 second-rounder Anthony Belton is reportedly expected to get reps inside. Where is there room for Morgan in Green Bay's immediate and long-term plans?

Zach Tom's contract extension raises questions about Jordan Morgan's status with Packers

Having too many O-linemen is probably one of the better problems a football squad can have. But perhaps the late and legendary John Madden's "if you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none" logic applies to the Packers' protection group. Either way, it doesn't change that Morgan might be the odd man out in Green Bay.

A shoulder injury limited Morgan to six games as a rookie. He only made one start and saw work at both guard spots despite exclusively playing left tackle in his final three collegiate campaigns at Arizona. Last year's No. 25 overall selection struggled adapting to the new role before getting hurt, which gave Rhyan an opportunity he handled admirably. And now, the Packers have brought in additional competition à la Belton, which isn't exactly a ringing endorsement.

Rhyan gives the Packers someone they can plug in at right guard while Morgan continues to develop. Yet, the former wasn't the steadiest player, committing six penalties and allowing four sacks across 961 snaps. Green Bay may want to consider cutting its losses if the latter can't surpass him on the depth chart and Belton progresses quickly.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave Morgan a below-average overall grade of 59.2 in his inaugural season as a pro. He logged poor marks in rushing situations and was fine, if not mediocre, as a pass blocker. Belton's arrival suggests the Packers didn't love what they saw from him and are at least mulling their options.