NHL 4 Nations Face-Off schedule: How to watch, stream tournament

The 4 Nations Face-Off is a best-on-best tournament taking place from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20. What is the schedule and how can you watch?

By Marci Rubin

Connor McDavid, Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid, Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers / Leila Devlin/GettyImages
This winter, the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is set to be an exciting tournament to watch. The best-on-best round robin tournament will take place in Boston and Montreal. There will be no NHL All-Star Game due to the 4 Nations Face-Off. The last time NHL players participated in a best-on-best international event was the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

The four nations participating are Canada, United States, Finland and Sweden. Rosters for each team have been set, with NHL players representing their home nations. Each team has 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. The schedule for the 4 Nations Face-Off has been released.

What is the 4 Nations Face-Off schedule and how do you watch?

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20. Each team in the tournament will play three games, playing all other teams once. The results of these games will determine if they reach the championship game. Teams will earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win, and one point for an overtime loss.

Two locations are hosting the tournament. The first three days will take place at Bell Centre in Montreal, home of the Montreal Canadiens. Each team will play two matchups at this location, taking place on Feb. 12, 13 and 15.

The remaining two days of the tournament will be at TD Garden in Boston, home of the Boston Bruins. This includes games on Feb. 17, as well as the championship game on Feb. 20. The winner of the championship game will earn the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy. Here's how to watch the tournament.

Teams Playing

Date & Time

Where to Watch

Canada vs. Sweden

Wednesday, Feb. 12 @ 8 p.m. ET

TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS

United States vs. Finland

Thursday, Feb. 13 @ 8 p.m. ET

ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Finland vs. Sweden

Saturday, Feb. 15 @ 1 p.m. ET

ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

United States vs. Canada

Saturday, Feb. 15 @ 8 p.m. ET

ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Canada vs. Finland

Monday, Feb. 17 @ 1 p.m. ET

TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS

Sweden vs. United States

Monday, Feb. 17 @ 8 p.m. ET

TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS

Championship game

Thursday, Feb. 20 @ 8 p.m. ET

ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

With NHL players allowed to participate in the Olympics in 2026 for the first time since 2014, the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is a preview of seeing many of the world’s best players on international teams. The tournament kicks off on Feb. 12.

