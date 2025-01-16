NHL 4 Nations Face-Off schedule: How to watch, stream tournament
By Marci Rubin
This winter, the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is set to be an exciting tournament to watch. The best-on-best round robin tournament will take place in Boston and Montreal. There will be no NHL All-Star Game due to the 4 Nations Face-Off. The last time NHL players participated in a best-on-best international event was the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.
The four nations participating are Canada, United States, Finland and Sweden. Rosters for each team have been set, with NHL players representing their home nations. Each team has 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. The schedule for the 4 Nations Face-Off has been released.
What is the 4 Nations Face-Off schedule and how do you watch?
The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20. Each team in the tournament will play three games, playing all other teams once. The results of these games will determine if they reach the championship game. Teams will earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win, and one point for an overtime loss.
Two locations are hosting the tournament. The first three days will take place at Bell Centre in Montreal, home of the Montreal Canadiens. Each team will play two matchups at this location, taking place on Feb. 12, 13 and 15.
The remaining two days of the tournament will be at TD Garden in Boston, home of the Boston Bruins. This includes games on Feb. 17, as well as the championship game on Feb. 20. The winner of the championship game will earn the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy. Here's how to watch the tournament.
Teams Playing
Date & Time
Where to Watch
Canada vs. Sweden
Wednesday, Feb. 12 @ 8 p.m. ET
TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS
United States vs. Finland
Thursday, Feb. 13 @ 8 p.m. ET
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Finland vs. Sweden
Saturday, Feb. 15 @ 1 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
United States vs. Canada
Saturday, Feb. 15 @ 8 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Canada vs. Finland
Monday, Feb. 17 @ 1 p.m. ET
TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS
Sweden vs. United States
Monday, Feb. 17 @ 8 p.m. ET
TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS
Championship game
Thursday, Feb. 20 @ 8 p.m. ET
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
With NHL players allowed to participate in the Olympics in 2026 for the first time since 2014, the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is a preview of seeing many of the world’s best players on international teams. The tournament kicks off on Feb. 12.