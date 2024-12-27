NHL contract grades: Avalanche double down on trade addition with massive extension
The Colorado Avalanche did not get off to the start that they wanted to this season in large part due to their goaltending. Both Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen struggled so mightily to the point where the Avalanche decided to completely revamp their goaltending situation.
Their solution, on paper, looked a bit underwhelming, as they pulled off separate deals to bring Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood to Colorado. So far, the results could not be much better. Both goalies have dominated, and the Avalanche have won seven of their last ten leading up to the Christmas break to take control of third place in the Central Division.
Despite Blackwood only appearing in four games with the Avalanche thus far, the team wasted no time when it came to ensuring that he would not be able to test the open market this offseason, giving him a five-year extension. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the deal has a $5.25 million AAV, meaning that the total value of the contract is $26.25 million.
Avalanche reward Mackenzie Blackwood with extension in record time
Blackwood has posted a .931 save percentage and has given up just 2.03 goals per game in his four appearances with the Avalanche since the trade. Colorado has won three of his four starts. It is important to note, however, that the wins have come against the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, and Seattle Kraken - three of the worst teams in the Western Conference. The only team to beat him was the Vancouver Canucks - a playoff team.
The resume of opponents he's faced as a member of the Avalanche is far from impressive, and it's not as if Blackwood's track record is anything special. He looked like he might've been the New Jersey Devils goaltender of the future once upon a time, but he posted sub-.900 save percentages in each of the last three seasons prior to this one. Playing in front of a stout Colorado defense helps, but is Blackwood really the goaltender Colorado should be committing long-term to?
The AAV isn't too bad, but giving five years to a goalie who has had his ups and downs comes with massive risk. If he plays like he has in Colorado, it'd be a big win, obviously, but again, he's played in four games with the Avalanche with three of the four coming against some of the worst teams in the NHL.
It makes sense for Colorado to double down on a player they believed in enough to trade for. It also makes sense to extend him to ensure he won't leave as a free agent. Giving him five years, though, when he hasn't been an above-average starter in three or four years prior to this season and has never appeared in a playoff game, is a risk.
Grade: B-