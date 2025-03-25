NHL contract grades: Capitals lock in Jakob Chychrun to lucrative extension

To say that the Washington Capitals have exceeded expectations would be a wild understatement. At 47-15-8, Washington's 102 points don't only lead the Metropolitan Division, but they lead the NHL entering Tuesday's action. In fact, as of this writing, they're the only team to have clinched a postseason berth. They look like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.

A big reason why the Capitals have had the season they've had is due to a couple of major risks they took on over the offseason. They took on Pierre-Luc Dubois' contract when it looked like one of the worst deals in the NHL. Sure enough, he's averaged nearly a point per game with Washington.

They also wound up trading for Jakob Chychrun in a deal with the Ottawa Senators. The player was a good one to add, but he was also in his final year under contract. There was a chance that the Capitals were trading for a player who'd walk out the door for nothing after the year.

Not only has Chychrun played the best hockey of his career in Washington, but the team has now ensured that he'll be with the organization for the long run. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Capitals have signed Chychrun to an eight-year, $72 million contract extension.

On one hand, this is a good deal of business from Washington. Chychrun has had an awesome year, and was set to hit unrestricted free agency after the year. Extending him now ensures that he cannot even entertain the idea of departing. The price tag, however, feels a bit rich.

Again, he has had the best year of his career thus far. Through 65 games, Chychrun has already tied his career-high in goals (18) and set a new career-high in points (43). His +24 rating is a career best by far as well. What's most impressive is that he's done this in just 20:56 of ice time per game. He's played a good amount, but that's less ice time than the 21:18 he had averaged in his career entering this season.

As great as Chychrun has been, his $9 million cap hit will tie him for 10th among all NHL defensemen next season according to Spotrac. He's played at a level worthy of that deal this season, but who's to say he'll play like this for the better part of the next decade? Chychrun broke out in a big way for the then Arizona Coyotes in the 2020-21 season, but then had a couple of down years after that.

The contract does look better with the rising cap in mind, but Chychrun's inconsistent play throughout his career makes this a fairly risky deal to make. It's good that the Capitals locked him up, but the price tag does feel a bit high.

Jakob Chychrun contract grade: B-