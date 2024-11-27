NHL Power Rankings: Ranking every Metropolitan Division team by chances to win the Cup
By Marci Rubin
Every year, the ultimate goal for each NHL team is to win the Stanley Cup. To achieve that goal, a team has to play well in the regular season to punch a ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, make a run, and face off against a tough team in the Stanley Cup Final.
Last season, the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers played in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers came away with the title. The furthest a Metropolitan Division team made it was the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final.
This season, several Metropolitan Division teams have come out strong in the first quarter of the season, while others have struggled. Which teams from this division have the best chances of winning the Cup? Here’s a ranking of every Metropolitan team’s chances of winning the Stanley Cup this season.
8. Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins are not going to sniff the playoffs this year. Currently on a three-game losing streak, the Penguins are last in the division standings with 18 points and a 7-12-4 record. They’re one of the worst teams in the NHL. Their 3.96 goals-against per game played is the worst in the league, and they are scoring just 2.52 goals per game. This team makes a lot of mistakes, especially in the defensive zone.
They’re in fire sale territory, but Kyle Dubas has to be willing to make moves that will benefit the team’s future. There are even rumors of Sidney Crosby being traded, which would break Penguins fans’ hearts. For the sake of Crosby and what he means to the franchise, we don’t really want to see that happen, but it’s definitely time for a rebuild.
7. Columbus Blue Jackets
While the Columbus Blue Jackets are slightly better than they were last season, they’re still a bottom -tier team. In their first 20 games, the Blue Jackets are 9-9-2 with 20 points. They are scoring 3.45 goals per game, which is eighth in the NHL, but they’re allowing 3.60 goals per game, which is 29th in the league. Their goaltending is awful, and they get overpowered in their defensive zone.
The Blue Jackets are not anywhere near the playoffs conversation, and that isn’t likely to change. However, their play has at least given the fanbase more entertaining hockey to watch than they’ve had in a while. This team is still in the midst of a rebuild, but they’re getting closer to coming out on the other end of it.
6. Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers are rather forgettable right now. Last year, it seemed like they were going to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and then they fell apart near the end of the season and missed the postseason. This season, it doesn’t seem like they’ll make the playoffs, but there’s an outside chance they could surprise us. They’re currently 9-10-3 with 21 points.
On average, the Flyers are scoring 2.77 goals per game and allowing 3.45 goals per game. The power play is a mess, converting just 16.9 percent of the time. What they do have going for them is a strong penalty kill; their 85.5 percent is currently third in the NHL. This is not a team to keep an eye out for in the Eastern Conference, but at least fans can enjoy rookie Matvei Michkov’s performance.
5. New York Islanders
Although the New York Islanders are not out of the playoff race, they’re not a team to expect that much from. They are 8-9-5 with 21 points. They score just 2.45 goals per game. Excellent goaltending from Ilya Sorokin (.917 SV%) tends to keep them in a lot of close games. On average, the team is allowing 2.86 goals per game. To their credit, they know how to lose the right way. They are racking up OTL points like last season.
The Islanders made the playoffs in 2023-24 and got bounced in the first round for the second year in a row. With the strength of other Eastern Conference teams in 2024-25, there’s a good chance they won’t be in the playoff picture this spring. Like the Flyers, though, there's a chance that that could change depending on the teams above them in the rankings.
4. New York Rangers
While the New York Rangers are a strong team on paper, their on-ice impact in the past few weeks is not matching their potential. They’re on a three-game losing streak. They are very much in the playoff conversation, though, with a 12-7-1 record and 25 points, putting them fourth in the division. They’re scoring 3.35 goals per game and allowing 2.75 goals per game. While neither of these stats are terrible, they’re not where the Rangers are used to being.
The Rangers were the best team in the division last year and made a deep playoff run, so there were high expectations to continue a high level of play this season. They just don’t seem to be gelling right now. The defense has struggled, the team has been sloppy overall and the core is not shining. Elliotte Friedman reported that changes could be coming. The Rangers are currently in a Wild Card position, but they want to be better. If they start clicking again, they can be a team to look out for down the stretch.
3. Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are performing better this year than expected. They’re 14-6-1 with 29 points, putting them third in the Metropolitan Division by points and second by points percentage. The overachievement of the team so far has made for an exciting season for Capitals fans. They’ve scored 85 goals this season in 22 games, which is the most in the Eastern Conference, and they’re scoring 4.05 goals per game, the most of any team in the NHL. They’re allowing 2.67 goals per game.
Alex Ovechkin’s broken leg put a damper on the excitement. He’ll be out 4-6 weeks, cutting into his chase for Wayne Gretzky’s goals record. He should be back in time to get back in a groove and help the Caps chase a playoff berth. This is a team to watch out for. They weren’t expected to be a top team in the division, but what we’ve seen so far shows that they could be sticking around.
2. New Jersey Devils
It’s clear that the New Jersey Devils are legit. They finally have strong goaltending, their defense is much better than last year, they have the right coach in Sheldon Keefe and their offense is clicking. Jesper Bratt keeps showing how underrated he is, Nico Hischier is having a great year and Jack Hughes has become one of the best players in the league. The Devils are 15-7-2 with 32 points. They’re first in the division by points and third by points percentage due to the number of games played.
The Devils’ special teams are hot. Their power play percentage is 31.5, the second highest in the NHL, and their penalty kill percentage is 83.6, which is sixth in the league. After missing the playoffs entirely last year, the Devils needed to make changes. With the exception of needing another forward to boost their fourth line, this is the best team Tom Fitzgerald could have put together this year. The Devils have a real shot to go the distance.
1. Carolina Hurricanes
Ultimately, the Carolina Hurricanes are the team to beat in the Metropolitan Division. They are the best team in the division, and among the best in the Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes made it to the second round of the playoffs last year, and this year’s team is strong enough to go on a deeper run. They are 15-5-1 with 31 points. They are second in the Metro by points and first by points percentage. They average four goals per game, which is third in the NHL, and they give up just 2.57 goals per game.
The Canes are known for their tough defense, and their offense is firing. Rod Brind'Amour continues to be the right coach for this team. They are, however, in need of goaltending help due to injuries of Frederik Anderson and Pyotr Kochetkov. This is something to keep an eye out for. Out of the eight teams in the division, it feels like the Canes have the best shot to go all the way.
Will one of the Metro teams go the way? As the season continues, teams will continue to fight their way to the playoffs. Then once the playoffs begin, it can be anyone’s fight. It’s all about being hot at the right time.