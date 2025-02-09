NHL Power Rankings: Which Central Division team is most likely to hoist the Stanley Cup?
By Haley Taylor
The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off starts next week, and the trade deadline is just around the corner. As we barrel towards the NHL playoffs, here's how the Central Division is shaping up in the race for Lord Stanley.
8 - Chicago Blackhawks
Steeped in the middle of a multi-year rebuild, the Chicago Blackhawks rank No. 31 out of the league's 32 teams with 40 points as of the second weekend of February. There is optimism for the future as 19 year-old Connor Bedard continues to find his footing in the league, but it is clear that work still needs to be done to implement talented isolation around Bedard. Fans may not be able to look forward to a playoff berth any time soon, but they can look forward to watching Bedard alongside prospects like Artyom Levshunov and Frank Nasar, all come into their own.
7 - Nashville Predators
A standout on this list as the Predators had one of the busiest offseasons in recent memory. Coach-turned-general manager Barry Trotz acquired previous Tampa Bay Lighting captain Steven Stamkos, the 2023 Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei. These three stars were added to a veteran team that already consisted of Norris Trophy winner and captain Roman Josi, Stanley Cup winner Ryan O'Rielly and skilled winger Filip Forsberg.
What once was considered an ambitious swing to revive a middling team has now turned into one of the more head-scratching seasons fans have seen in a while. With this amount of talent, goals should be coming in bundles, but one of the issues plaguing Nashville is lack of scoring. The team ranks second to last in goals per game with 2.58, beating out only the San Jose Sharks, who average 2.51.
It is difficult to know where Nashville goes from here since this result is a surprise to most. Trotz could choose to be a firm seller at the deadline, bring in a new coach to replace Andrew Brunette, or stand pat till the offseason and try to fix what went left after July 1, 2024. Either way, it would take nothing short of a miracle from the hockey gods to get this Predators team to a Stanley Cup series.
6 - Utah Hockey Club
Utah's first season since relocating from Arizona has been a reletively quiet one. But considering the constant chatter that followed the squad while they were still called the Coyotes, a low profile may be exactly what this franchise needs to get on track towards seeing real results.
Much like their division rival Chicago, fans of the UHC should not hold their breaths for a Stanley Cup run, but they can watch young talent be developed. Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Barrett Hayton and Josh Doan are players supporters can look towards when it comes to Utah's future. Right now, the biggest question swirling around the team is what their new name will be.
5 - St. Louis Blues
Utah and St. Louis only sit two points apart with 55 and 53 points, respectively. The Blues did get a slight "new coach bump" back in November when they hired a recently let-go Jim Montgomery, but have since exhibited the same inconsistencies they did under Drew Bannister. The team is 3-6-1 in their last ten games. The Blues have the experience and the coach to possibly turn things around à la their Cinderella 2019 run, but their issues seem to come back to the roster. It is possible that general mangaer Bill Armstrong takes the route of selling at the deadline and retooling.
Armstrong already put Brandon Saad on waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Saad would eventually sign a one-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. He gave up roughly 5 million in salary to join Vegas and chase another Stanley Cup.
4 - Minnesota Wild
The Wild's early success has been one of the positive stories this season. Before his injury and subsequent knee surgery, Kirill Kaprizov was on his way toward putting together a strong Hart Trophy campaign. The Wild have managed to keep their head above water in his absence, but they surely counting down the days till he can get back on the ice. Due to him being put on long-term injured reserve, he will have to miss 10 additional games. The earliest he can come back is March 2.
Minnesota is currently tied with another strong Central Division opponent, the Colorado Avalanche, with 68 points. The key to the Wild seeing any postseason success will be the health of their star forward as well as an advantageous matchup in a difficult division. If the playoffs were to start today, February 8, they would play the Dallas Stars. This may prove to be a tough series for the Wild since they have a record of 1-1-8 against the Stars in their last ten meetings.
3 - Colorado Avalanche
The final three teams all have different positives going for them. For the Avalanche, it would be playoff experience and the amount of talent up and down their lineup. Having proven winners will always be an intangible that is coveted across the league; the Avalanche won their 2022 cup off the strength of their star players. With Nathan Mackinnon leading the scoring charge and Cale Makar on the backend, it's hard to count the Avalanche out of the Stanley Cup conversation.
The team also has the support of the front office. The trade between Colorado and the Carolina Hurricanes has shown signs of early success with Martin Necas slotting in seamlessly with Colorado's fast pace, high octane playing style. Though the choice to ship off Mikko Rantanen was a shocking one, and still up for debate on if it was the right choice, it does show that general manager Chris MacFarland is willing to do what he thinks necessary to keep the Stanley Cup window open.
2 - Winnipeg Jets
If Colorado's strength is experience and talent, their rivals — the Winnipeg Jets — would be goaltending and their power play. Starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck leads the league in all the major stats, including a 2.06 goals against average, .929 save percentage, 34 wins, and 6 shoutouts. He is once again playing at a Vezina-winning level, and likely on his way to being a Hart Trophy finalist. Dynamic two-way center Kyle Connor is having one of his best seasons to date, currently projected to have his first 100-point season in the NHL.
As one of the best teams in the entire league, putting the Jets this high is a no-brainer. But this would not be the first time Winnipeg goes into the playoffs with high expectations, just to be thwarted in the most painful way possible. Last season their Stanley Cup hopes were dashed when they were swept by the Avalanche and Hellebuyck looked nothing like the star goalie he is. The Jets have another chance to prove they are no paper tigers, and if they look anything like they have throughout the regular season, they are a good choice to make it out of the West.
1 - Dallas Stars
Though they sit second behind Winnipeg in the Central Division, the Dallas Stars have cemented themselves in the playoff conversation year and year, and this season is proving to be no different. They are an interesting combination of the previous two teams. With special players like Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen and Roope Hintz, they can keep up with the best of teams. Goalie Jake Oettinger is seventh amongst goalies in goals against average, and he has put together strong performances in the playoff series of the past.
But like Winnipeg and other perennial playoff teams, they seem to hit a wall after a certain time in the playoffs. They have fallen in the Conference Finals the past two seasons, flaming out to the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers. That being said, the Stars are no strangers to grueling playoff series, which plays to their advantage. Their defensive-minded playing style pays dividends during that time of year. Depending on the outcome of the Pacific Division, they may not run into teams that have given them fits in the past.