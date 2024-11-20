2 playoff contenders linked as potential fits for John Gibson
As has been the case for years now, John Gibson is once again in trade rumors, and it'd behoove the Anaheim Ducks to move him while they still are able to.
While the Ducks are likely looking at another season without a playoff berth, they've gotten some surprisingly awesome goaltending from Lukas Dostal who has started 13 of Anaheim's 18 games thanks in large part to a Gibson injury. Dostal being just 24 years old and having a .924 save percentage while facing more shots than any other goaltender in the league has to have the Ducks wondering whether he'll be their long-term solution in net. He certainly appears more likely to be than 31-year-old Gibson.
Gibson is healthy now, and while he's had some inconsistency over the course of his career, he's always been stout when he's had a competent defense in front of him. With Gibson taking up a reasonable $6.4 million cap hit annually through the 2026-27 season, he might actually be able to get traded now. He is not overpaid now when he might've been a couple of years ago.
With that in mind, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic (subscription required) linked two playoff contenders - the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes - as potential fits to acquire Gibson sometime before March's trade deadline.
"There are two teams that immediately jump to mind as potential fits: the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes," LeBrun wrote.
John Gibson linked to two playoff contenders with Ducks having reason to trade him
It's easy to understand why teams like the Avalanche and Hurricanes are linked to goaltending help.
The Avalanche have gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season and a large reason for that is because their goaltending has struggled mightily. The Avalanche are tied for 30th in the NHL, surrendering 3.68 goals per game. Their .872 team save percentage is the worst mark in the NHL. Alexandar Georgiev has really struggled, and Justus Annunen hasn't been much better.
The Hurricanes have had much better results in net than Colorado, but Frederik Andersen is expected to be sidelined long-term due to injury. Pyotr Kochetkov has played well in his place, but he has never started more than 40 games in a single season. Spencer Martin had a shutout the last time he was between the pipes, but really struggled in his other start.
The Hurricanes don't need help as much as Colorado, especially due to their incredible team defense, but they'd surely benefit by adding a goaltender, especially one with Gibson's track record.
If a trade does go down, chances are, it wouldn't happen until closer to the deadline. If Gibson is dealt, though, it wouldn't be surprising to see the landing spot be Colorado or Carolina, even while other teams contending for a Stanley Cup are sure to be thrown into the mix.