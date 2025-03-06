NHL Trade Deadline Tracker: Every deal with instant reaction, grades, latest rumors

The NHL trade deadline is a matter of hours away. By Friday, March 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET, all teams have a chance to address needs before the end of the regular season and playoffs. For some teams, they are looking to add a big player or a player who fills a position of need to help them in their quest of winning the Stanley Cup. Then, there are the teams looking to offload players set to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the season with a chance to get some sort of return before said player walks out the door.

While the NHL trade deadline may not be as active as it has been in year past, there are some big name who could be on the move. Names like Brad Marchand, Brock Boeser, and even Mikko Rantanen could be traed by the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline.

For those who want to keep track of the trades that take place in the hours leading up to the NHL deadline on Friday, we have you covered. FanSided will have live reactions and grades to all of the deals on this page, so be sure to keep it updated.

This page will be updated once a trade is made, so be sure to keep refreshing this page.

Devils acquire Brian Dumoulin from Ducks

The New Jersey Devils are preparing for the rest of the season without Jack Hughes, who suffred a season-ending shoulder injury this past weekend. The team's first move since their official announcement of Hughes undergoing surgery, was acquiring defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2025 second-round pick and prospect Herman Traff. The team needed forward help with Hughes out, so trading for Dumoulin is an odd strategy, especially giving up a high draft pick for him. The Ducks are the easy winners of this trade.

Trade details, per sources:



To #njdevils:

D Brian Dumoulin



To #flytogether:

2025 2nd Round Pick

Herman Traff



Devils had three second-round picks in this Draft. Dumoulin helped #letsgopens win back-to-back Stanley Cups. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2025

Anaheim Ducks trade grade: A

New Jersey Devils trade grade: D

Lightning acquire Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand from Kraken for two first-round picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Final after their dominant run in the 2020s. So, they gave a call to the Seattle Kraken and landed former forward Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, a 2025 second-rounder, and Mikey Eyssimont. The Lightning look dangerous on paper following this trade, while the Kraken get much-needed high draft picks in exchange.

Seattle Kraken trade grade: A-

Tampa Bay Lightning trae grade: B

Oilers land Trent Frederic in three-team trade involving Bruins, Devils

The Oilers, falling one game short of winning the Stanley Cup last season, land Trent Frederic, a gritty player that will do what it takes to get a goal or kill the opponent's powerplay. As for the Bruins, they get 2025 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and defenseman Max Wanner. The Devils served as the third team to retain 50-percent of Frederic's salary, but also gt the rights to Shane LaChance.

Edmonton Oilers trade grade: B-

Boston Bruins trade grade: A-

New Jersey Devils trade grade: B

Panthers acquire Seth Jones from Blackhawks for Spencer Knight and first-round pick

The Panthers are loading up for another run to the Stanley Cup. They add to their defense by bringing in Seth Jones, a big-name player, but hasn't exactly lived up to his contract. Maybe a change of scenery will do wonders for Jones. As for the Blackhawks, they get their goalie of the future in Spencer Knight, a former first-round pick by Florida.

Chicago Blackhawks trade grade: A

Florida Panthers trade grade: C

This was an odd trade for the Avalanche, as they are picking up Ryan Lindgren, who has struggled mightily this season. While his defensive skills have taken a hit, he will put his body on the line to stop the puck, which is something that made him a favorite of the Rangers fan base. But giving up second and fourth round picks is huge. Thus, an easy win for the Rangers

Avalanche acquire Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, and Hank Kempf from Rangers for Jusso Parssinen, Calvin de Haan, and conditional 2025 second- and fourth-round picks

We have acquired Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers in exchange for Calvin de Haan and Juuso Parssinen. pic.twitter.com/BvsjJdxRbU — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 1, 2025

Colorado Avalanche trade grade: C-

New York Rangers trade grade: A