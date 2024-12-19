NHL trade grades: Kaapo Kakko latest Ranger dealt, lands in Seattle with Kraken
By Scott Rogust
The New York Rangers are falling well below their expectations, considering they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. But the Rangers are nearing rock bottom this year, as they have lost 11 of their last 14 games, including a loss to the last place Nashville Predators. That is the second time in less than two weeks the Rangers lost to the last place team in the league (Chicago Blackhawks).
During the stretch of bad games, former 2019 second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko was a healthy scratch for this past Sunday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Kakko didn't agree with the decision, as he voiced his displeasure with reporters on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Kakko joined Jacob Trouba as Rangers to be traded away early this season. According to reports, the Rangers traded Kakko to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 third-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick.
Multiple reports indicate that Kakko's comments about his benching were not a factor in the trade.
NHL trade grades: Rangers deal Kaapo Kakko to Seattle in roster shakeup
It's no secret that Rangers general manager Chris Drury was looking to shake up the roster, given how many highly-paid players were underperforming. That's why Trouba was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks, albeit after being threatened to be placed on waivers.
Look, Mika Zibanejad, who is probably the biggest underperformer on the roster, isn't getting dealt, as he has a full no-trade clause. Chris Kreider also has a no-move clause that he has at his disposal. Even if the Rangers were to deal any of them, they would get little value in return. For Kakko, he does bring value, as he is only 23 years old and has legitimate scoring ability that hasn't been cracked just yet.
The Kraken will take a chance on Kakko to see if they can get the most out of him. Kakko is set to be a restricted free agent after this season and an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season. While the scoring hasn't been there, he does make up for it in defense.
This season, Kakko scored four goals, dished out 10 assists, and recorded a plus/minus of 9 on an average of 13:17 ice time in 30 games played.
As for the Rangers, they will be getting Borgen, who reports have indicated that the Rangers have been interested in for some time. Borgen is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and slotted in as a third-pair defenseman in Seattle. With the struggles the Rangers have dealt with defensively, they are going to see what the 27-year-old can bring.
This season, Borgen recorded one goal, one assist, 48 hits, 37 blocks in 33 games played (15:12 average time on ice). However, Borgen carries a plus/minus rating of -13.
The Rangers are trying to reshape the roster, and Kakko carried the most value. Obviously, the value is in the picks, but landing a third-pairing defenseman isn't exactly a home run return. As for the Kraken, they are the obvious winners of this trade, and it's not even close.
Rangers trade grade: D
Kraken trade grade: B