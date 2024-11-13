NHL Trade Grades: Penguins sell-off begins by trading key forward to familiar Metropolitan Division foe
By Austen Bundy
The Washington Capitals made a rare early-season trade Tuesday, acquiring centerman Lars Eller from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder (originally from the Chicago Blackhawks) and a 2027 third-round draft pick.
Eller will be returning to very familiar territory in this even rarer cross-division exchange. He played in Washington from 2016-23, most known for scoring the Stanley Cup-clinching goal in Game 5 during the 2018 final.
Eller, 35, has scored four goals and tallied three assists in 17 games with Pittsburgh this season and likely will slot into Washington's third line right away. The move probably means young centers Hendrix Lapierre and Michael Sgarbossa will remain healthy scratches or be loaned back to AHL Hershey to comply with salary cap and roster restrictions.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Eller has won 56.0 percent of his face-offs and averaged 16:25 of ice time per game in Pittsburgh. He'll be a welcome re-addition to Washington's penalty kill, a role he has extensive experience in.
Eller's return will be the second such move that reunites a member of the 2018 championship team with their former home. Washington signed forward Jakub Vrana to a one-year deal after a successful tryout during the preseason.
Grade the trade: Penguins tank begins, Washington bolsters depth
Washington pounced on the opportunity to raid Pittsburgh's ailing roster, especially when a familiar and reliable face was on the table.
The Penguins are starting the tank early, sitting at the bottom of the Metro Division, just two points above the Columbus Blue Jackets. Pittsburgh's general manager Kyle Dubas told DK Pittsburgh Sports' Taylor Haase on Tuesday that he let teams know "everyone's available except [Sidney Crosby]." And if everyone except Crosby is available, the league will likely take advantage of a fire sale that includes the likes Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson and Michael Bunting.
This exchange allowed Dubas to start loading up on draft capital he can use on young talent, whether selected or traded for, in the future. Getting two mid-round picks from Washington was a solid return for an aging player who is showing he still has one last run in him.
Washington has now bolstered its center depth and will likely slot Eller into its third line and penalty kill, positions it has been unbalanced in for some time. Losing only one draft pick it originally owned is a fair price for a team that is once again competitive and has become an early championship dark horse.
Penguins grade: B
Capitals grade: B+