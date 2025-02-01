NHL trade grades: Rangers reunite with J.T. Miller in huge deal with Canucks
By Scott Rogust
Last week, the biggest domino fell ahead of the NHL trade deadline, as the Colorado Avalanche traded away forward Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes in a blockbuster, three-team trade also involving the Chicago Blackhawks. Before this, the Hurricanes reportedly spoke with the Vancouver Canucks about potentially acquiring J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson before pivoting.
With those talks falling apart, it felt more and more likely that the Canucks would return to talks with the New York Rangers over Miller. The Rangers have recovered a bit after a brutal end of the 2024 calendar year, but are not playing well enough to contend for a Stanley Cup like they have in recent years. The interest in reuniting with Miller was there, but it was a matter of whether they could get a deal done.
Well, on Friday night, the deal is done.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that talks between the Canucks and Rangers for Miller were "intensifying." To make matters more intriguing, the Canucks scratched Miller from their lineup. After officially waiving his no-move clause, the deal was done, as first reported by Friedman.
The official deal is Miller, Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington going to the Rangers, with Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a protected first-round pick going to the Canucks.
NHL trade grades: Rangers acquire J.T. Miller from Canucks
This season, it really felt as though the Rangers were going to try and get Miller back to New York, and they did just that. Miller, a former 2011 first-round pick by the Rangers, has developed into a high scorer since arriving in Vancouver in the 2019-20 season. Just last season, Miller scored 37 goals and recorded 66 assists for a career-high 103 points, earning his first All-Star Game nomination.
But this year was filled with drama for Miller, as reports of a beef between himself and Canucks star Elias Pettersson ran rampant. Even Canucks team president Jim Rutherford confirmed those reports and that their relationship was no longer sustainable. Days later, Miller is now on his way back to New York.
The main focal point in the return for Miller is Filip Chytil, another first-round pick of the Rangers. While Chytil has shown to be a solid young playmaker for the team, his injury history is vast, with concussion issues being notable. When he's on the ice, Chytil is a good contributor.
Also heading over to the Canucks is defenseman prospect Victor Mancini, who made a name for himself during the preseason and earned a roster spot. However, his stint on the NHL roster lasted 15 games, and has mostly spent the season with their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolfpack. But still, Mancini is one of the Rangers' more promising prospects.
Plus, the Canucks will earn a first-round pick from the Rangers, but it is protected if it lands within the Top 13.
The Canucks finally solve their locker room drama by sending out Miller, while bringing in some solid young players that can hopefully contribute for them. As for the Rangers, they are banking on Miller's scoring ability can help salvage their season and propel them back into the playoffs. If not, Miller is still under contract for the next five seasons for $8 million per year. It's a risk, considering the locker room drama, but the Rangers are familiar with Miller. Plus, they get two prospects in Brannstrom and Dorrington.
Rangers trade grade: B-
Canucks trade grade: B