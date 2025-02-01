NHL Trade Grades: Stars win Mikael Granlund sweepstakes in latest blockbuster
The Dallas Stars entered the season with Stanley Cup aspirations, and as their 33-17-1 record would suggest, they're among the best teams in the NHL. With that being said, though, the Stars lost both Tyler Seguin and Nils Lundkvist for the remainder of the regular season, and are currently without Miro Heiskanen as well.
The need for reinforcements was clear for the Stars if they wanted to remain Stanley Cup contenders, and sure enough, GM Jim Nill went to work, acquiring Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci in a deal with the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. This deal came just one week after Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes and less than 24 hours after the Vancouver Canucks made two blockbusters. The hot stove is heating up with the NHL Trade Deadline still one month away.
While Granlund and Ceci are clear fits in Dallas, the deal was costly for the Stars with the team surrendering a first-round pick and conditional third-round pick to the Sharks.
The big prize in this deal is Mikael Granlund who is having one of, if not the best season of his entire career. Despite playing on a Sharks team with little talent, the 32-year-old has put up 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points in 52 games. Granlund can help the Stars in just about any situation, whether it's in even strength, on the power play, or even on the penalty kill, and be a productive player.
Joining Granlund in this deal is Cody Ceci, a veteran who, at the very least, can help steady their blue line. The Stars had a need for a right-handed defenseman since Chris Tanev departed as a free agent, and with both Heiskanen and Lundkvist out, it isn't hard to see why Ceci was targeted.
While both Granlund and Ceci are good fits in Dallas, there are a couple of concerns. First and foremost, both of these players are on expiring contracts. Ceci being a bottom-pair guy in an ideal scenario isn't too much of a concern, but Granlund is not the kind of player Dallas would want to trade for only to let him walk months later. Second, these players did not come cheap.
Considering the fact that these players did not come cheap, that makes this deal a win for San Jose. Losing Granlund is a big deal, as his presence undoubtedly helped their young players develop, but it's really hard to pass on an unprotected first-round pick and a pick that could end up in the third round if the Stars get to the Stanley Cup Final in exchange for two players who were likely going to walk as free agents.
The Sharks are one of the worst teams in the NHL, but added two more high-value picks to their already exciting future. It stings now, but will be worthwhile in the long run.
Dallas' aggressiveness should be applauded, but giving up a first and potentially a third for what could be two rentals is undoubtedly a risk. If they win it all, it's worthwhile, of course, but the Stars will regret this deal if they fail to win and Granlund leaves as a free agent. With that being said, it's probably a worthwhile risk for Dallas to take. Granlund is a great player having a great year, and he undoubtedly raises their ceiling. Still, San Jose getting the picks that they did in exchange for players on expiring deals is great work by GM Mike Grier.