3 Stanley Cup Playoff sleepers for 2026 who missed the cut last year

This offseason, many NHL teams have been striving to improve their rosters with free agency signings, draft picks, and trades. Like every NHL season, 2025 will feature teams that take a step forward and clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs, after missing the previous year.

Here's a look at three potential NHL teams that missed the playoffs last season that will make it this year.

1. Utah Mammoth

The Utah Mammoth, while missing the playoffs, had a great season in their first year in Salt Lake City. Last season, as the Utah Hockey Club, the team finished with 89 points and a 38-31-13 record. The Mammoth made several offseason moves to improve their roster heading into their second season in Utah.

The Mammoth extended center Jack McBain to a five-year deal. Utah also signed Florida Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt and Winnipeg Jets winger Brandon Tanev to three-year deals. Not to mention, they traded for Buffalo Sabres winger J.J. Peterka and signed him to a five-year contract extension. With the current roster they have and the offseason signings, many expect the Mammoth to be one of the teams to steal a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Players that will play a crucial factor in leading the Mammoth to the playoffs include leading goal, points, and assists leader, center Clayton Keller. Last season with the Mammoth, Keller recorded 90 points, 60 assists, and 30 goals.

2. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames were just shy of clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs last season with a 41-27-14 record and finishing with 96 points. If they have a similar season point-wise like they did last season, it'll be interesting to see if that's enough to earn a playoff spot.

The Flames should, however, be in great shape to be one of the teams that missed the playoffs last year to make it this season. Calgary took a risky approach this offseason by not going all in in free agency. Calgary, however, re-signed several players that were contributors from last season's roster, including Morgan Frost, Justin Kirkland, Dryden Hunt, and Adam Klapka.

The Flames' last playoff appearance came in 2022, and since then, Calgary has only recorded one season with a losing record. The Flames have been consistent in winning; they just haven't been able to get over the hump in a loaded Western Conference.

With other Western Conference teams including the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks expected to take a step back, it opens the door for the Flames to take advantage of and clinch a playoff appearance.

3. Columbus Blue Jackets

After missing out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference by two points, the Columbus Blue Jackets enter this season as one of the favorites to make the jump to the postseason.

The Blue Jackets finished last season with 89 points and a 40-33-9 record. The Blue Jackets' youth that continues to improve will play a crucial role in leading Columbus to their first playoff appearance since 2020. Players that will lead the Blue Jackets to the playoffs next season include defender Zach Werenski, right winger Kirill Marchenko, and center Kent Johnson.

Since their last playoff appearance in 2020, the Blue Jackets have gotten better as a team every season. It showed in their 89 point regular season in 2025 as Werenski took his performace for the United States in the Four Nations to his play in the NHL with the Blue Jackets.

With the continued improvement of their young core and continued leadership from Werenski and Marchenko, the Blue Jackets are one of the top favorites to make noise in the Eastern Conference and could even advance in the playoffs.