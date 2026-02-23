6 candidates for Team USA's gold medal defense in 2030 who missed out in 2026

The United States claimed its first Olympic hockey gold medal since the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team after downing rival Canada 2-1 in overtime on Sunday.

JACK HUGHES DELIVERS AMERICA'S GOLDEN MOMENT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/4foFDOri53 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes netted the medal-winning goal after receiving a cross-zone pass from Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski. The 2026 Games were the first since 2014 in Sochi, Russia where NHLers were permitted to participate.

So now that the U.S. has broken their 46-year-long curse, it's never too early to start looking four years down the road towards its title defense.

If the NHL takes the hint that fans absolutely love best-on-best international competition and permits players to participate in France 2030, the potential player pool Team USA can pull from will look significantly different.

Defenseman Brock Nelson, 34, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck, 32, will likely be retired by then and replacements will be needed. Let's examine some of the young up-and-coming talent in the NHL that could replenish Team USA for the next Winter Olympics.

RW Ryan Leonard

The 21-year-old has a lot of hockey in his future, health permitting, and is currently the hottest newcomer on the Washington Capitals. Leonard was drafted eighth overall in 2023 and played his first NHL games at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. With 52 games under his belt this campaign, he's recorded 30 points (10g, 20a) which is the fifth-highest total on the team for players under 30 years old.

Ryan Leonard with a HUGE insurance goal for Team USA#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/W72NgwO7h6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2024

Leonard has won four medals with Team USA as a junior player: Three golds (2023, 2024, 2025) and one silver (2022). He's got plenty of international experience and is well on the radar of the senior program with plenty of runway to take off in the NHL to prove his worth. Leonard has been projected to be a 30-goal scorer at his peak and that could be reached well within the next four years. It doesn't hurt his goal song is also Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird."

RW Josh Doan

Buffalo Sabres right wing Josh Doan | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Son of the well-respected NHLer Shane Doan, the 24-year-old has the makings of a future Team USA star. In 2025 he helped the senior team earn its first gold medal at IIHF World Championships since 1933, recording a goal in nine games played. He's got some development left to do but playing alongside 2026 gold medalist Tage Thompson for the Buffalo Sabres is a good place to do it.

Through 57 games this season, Doan has recorded a career-high 39 points (18g, 21a) and looks to be a player on the rise in the NHL. He could easily surpass the 20-goal mark by the end of the 2025-26 campaign and be on pace for 50 points. As long as his trajectory continues to be up, he should easily be on Team USA's radar in 2030.

LW Matthew Knies

The 23-year-old was seen a snub from the 2026 roster, especially given his success as captain Auston Matthews' linemate on the Toronto Maple Leafs. He actually donned the red, white and blue at the 2022 Beijing Olympics where he recorded a goal and assist in four games during the tournament.

Knies has 46 points (14g, 32a) through 54 games this season and is well on pace to surpass his career-high of 58 points from last year. The connection with Matthews, who at 28 should still be serviceable for the 2030 Games, will help him when making an impression over the next four years. As long as he keeps improving, Knies shouldn't be a snub next cycle.

Ds Lane & Cole Hutson

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The 2026 Olympic gold medal team had two sets of brothers — Matthew and Brady Tkachuk plus Quinn and Jack Hughes — so what's one more? The Hutson brothers could truly be the next elite pairing for Team USA and they've already proven it on the world stage before.

Lane Hutson, a star defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens, has participated in two World Junior Championships. He earned a bronze medal in 2023 and gold in 2024, recording 10 points total (1g, 9a) in 14 games played. His younger brother Cole, a quickly rising prospect for the Washington Capitals, followed up Lane's 2024 gold with one of his own at the 2025 World Junior Championships with 11 points (3g, 8a).

Don't be shocked to see another defensive Capitals prospect, Ryan Chesley, joining the Hutson brothers on Team USA in 2030 either.

G Joey Daccord

The 29-year-old Seattle Kraken netminder is quickly making himself an NHL standout. He backstopped the team to a Winter Classic victory in 2024 and logged a career-high in wins (27) last season. More importantly, he's got a gold medal himself as well.

The huge save that helped seal the shutout for Joey Daccord (@JDac35)! 🙅‍♂️ #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/fQBLxiw31R — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2024

Daccord was the goaltender for Team USA's 2025 World Championship team, joining Doan in an impressive effort to defeat Finland 5-2 in the final. He also recorded 26-saves in a 5-0 shutout over Denmark in the opening match. When older netminders like Hellebuyck and Jeremy Swayman are on their way out, that will be Daccord's opportunity to step up and take his crease on Olympic ice.