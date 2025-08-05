Alex Laferriere vs. Alexis Lafrenière: Who's who, NHL edition

The news that prompted this discussion here is that Los Angeles Kings winger Alex Laferriere signed a three-year, $12.3 million contract extension ($4.2 million AAV) with the Kings on Aug. 2. Quick glace, at least in my New York Rangers brain, I thought "Alexis Lafrenière signed with the LA Kings?"

The answer here is no, Lafrenière did not sign with the Kings.

For those hockey fans who are unaware, these are two different players who play for two different teams. Laferriere, who was a restricted free agent until his recent signing, was drafted by the Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft, 83rd overall. He finally made his Kings on-ice appearance in the 2023-24 season. Lafrenière, who's currently very early into his seven-year, $52.15 million contract with the Rangers, was drafted by New York in the 2020 NHL Draft as well. The major difference here is that Lafrenière was drafted first overall and immediately went into the lineup.

They're both 23 years old (and both October babies) and have similar size; Laferriere with a little more weight (205 lbs to Alexis's 196 lbs) vs. Lafrenière's height advantage (six-foot-two to Alex's six-foot-one frame). Although they're both wingers, American-born Laferriere has a right-handed shot vs. lefty Canadian Lafrenière.

The kicker here, they both go by the nickname Laffy. Hopefully you're not fully confused.

If you look at last season's statistics, their scoring was comparable with Laferriere having a career-year with the Kings, almost doubling his point totals from the year before with 42. I think in his third year in the league we will see Laferriere make a real name for himself, increasing his scoring numbers with speedier offensive rushes and more accurate shots. After all, he did rank in the 90th percentile of skaters in shots on goal last season, rifling 193 lasers on net. His shots on goal were coupled with a meager shooting percentage of only 9.8 though; this needs improvement.

Lafrenière realistically had a down season last year with the Rangers, scoring only 45 total points (which is low for him, his career best is 57). He was a topic of conversation in hockey media throughout the 2024-25 season; after signing a big contract extension just before puck-drop on the 2024-25 campaign, he didn't have the much anticipated production in year one. As an incredibly gifted stick handler, who can open the ice on the rush and close things down on the defensive end, I think we'll see his numbers bounce back under new head coach Mike Sullivan.

LA versus NY. Laferriere versus Lafrenière. See the difference now?