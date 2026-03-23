This moment further solidifies his legacy as the most prolific goal scorer of his generation.

The Capitals captain became only the second player ever to reach a career milestone once thought unattainable.

Barring a surprise second wind (more like third or fourth) Alex Ovechkin's 21-year NHL career is likely coming to an end at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. He wasn't about to skate off into the sunset without one-upping the goal-scoring history he made last year. Ovechkin, who broke Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky's record for most NHL regular-season goals (894) in April 2025, scored his 1,000th career NHL goal (regular season and playoffs combined) on Sunday.

THE MOMENT OVI SCORED HIS 1,000TH CAREER GOAL (INCLUDING PLAYOFFS) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TPPfkA9wNl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2026

The 40-year-old once again joined Gretzky, this time as the only two players in league history to hit the millennium mark. Ovechkin's third period tally, his 923rd career regular-season goal, tied a crucial game for the Washington Capitals against the Colorado Avalanche. The Capitals captain was swarmed by his teammates as they celebrated the rare milestone.

Alex Ovechkin's place in hockey pantheon is top two but it may never be No. 1

Sunday's historic achievement put Ovechkin yet in another category with "The Great One" but he's probably not going to top it like he did last season. With Washington having 11 games left to play this season and trailing the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference by five points, it's not very likely "The Great Eight" will have an opportunity to chase the Stanley Cup one last time and potentially pass Gretzky's 1,016-goal record.

That doesn't mean Ovechkin can't be considered hockey's modern GOAT. Here are just a few of the categories the 41-year-old can claim as his own upon retiring.

Records Place (Totals) Most 50-goal seasons T-1 (9) Most 40-goal seasons 1st (14) Most 30-goal seasons 1st (18) Most consecutive 30-goal seasons T-1 (15) Most 25-goal seasons T-1 (20) Most goalies scored on 1st (188) Most game-winning goals 1st (139) Most OT goals 1st (27) Most power play goals 1st (331) Most shots on goal 1st (7,068) Most points by a left winger 1st (1,675)

Ovechkin's legacy is cemented as the greatest player of our generation but he'll likely never have a consensus as the best to ever grace the ice. Gretzky holds too many other records that the Russian - and literally every other active player - simply won't have enough time or durability to catch.

Gretzky's all-time points record (2,857) is simply untouchable. The next closest player is Jaromir Jagr with 1,921 points. The next closest active player is Sidney Crosby in eighth place with 1,749 points. Meanwhile, Ovechkin trails in 10th place all-time with 1,676 points and counting.

Hockey's Mount Rushmore cannot be built without Gretzky being included. "Mr. Hockey" himself, Gordie Howe, would be next along with probably Mario Lemieux. But after he hangs up his skates, Ovechkin cannot be denied his place among those giants.

He's the only player to truly chase down Gretzky in a single meaningful category, let alone multiple. There will not be another — at least not among those who grew up watching "The Great Eight."