Brad Marchand’s post-Cup chirps hit these 3 NHL teams hardest after Stanley Cup win

The "Summer of Marchand" is off to a hot start after the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup run. The veteran has become a Cup champion for the second time in his career, the first time being back in 2011 with the Boston Bruins as a rookie. Marchand had spent his entire career in Boston, until back in March of 2025 on trade deadline day; the Bruins sent their captain down to play with their hated rival in the Panthers.

The Bruins missed the playoffs this season while the Panthers secured a berth as the third seed in the Atlantic Division. Marchand took this post-season opportunity and ran with it, playing at an elite level which helped secure Florida's second consecutive Stanley Cup.

Marchand, known as The Rat" and "Nose Face Killah" among other nick names, was in tip top shape with his play and his chirps through the Finals and beyond; with the cherry on top being his messages to his teammates' former teams. A simple "thank you" was sent via Instagram stories to the teams that allowed said player to head to South Florida and play for the Panthers. Collectively, these guys formed one of the greatest hockey teams we have ever seen; from the players through the executives.

Of course Brad would do this. But which team's socials were hit the hardest from his IG?

1. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets narrowly missed the playoffs this year, so their post-season run was non-existent, but they still deserved a thank you, according to Marchand, as he shouted out three individuals who are now part of the Panthers stacked roster.

Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky stood on his head this postseason making some eye-opening saves. He played in every winning playoff game in 2025, had a 2.20 goals against average (GAA), and a save percentage of .914. "Bob's" journey with Florida started back in 2019 when the Blue Jackets allowed him to become a free agent after seven years in Columbus. The Panthers signed him to a seven-year contract on day one of free agency (July 1) and two Cups later, here we are.

Panthers defenseman Seth Jones, who just so happens to be the first "Seth" to have his name engraved on the Cup, didn't come directly to Florida from Columbus. He arrived down south in a butterfly effect type of way. If he had never played for the Blue Jackets, he would have never been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is in rebuilding mode so before trade deadline day this season, the Blackhawks sent Jones to Florida; making the Panthers blue line even better. Marchand did also thank the Blackhawks in his tribute.

We can't forget the main man, the man of the hour or man of the year, Florida Panthers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito. He's the GM of a lifetime. The person who has been able to piece together this roster with Lord Stanley's Cup as a goal. The man with a hockey mind who has created a team that has made the Stanley Cup playoffs every season since his arrival in south Florida in 2020. He's helped secure the pieces in place to create a winning, hard-working, loving space for these hockey players to shine. He came directly from the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.

Thank you, Columbus. Love, Marchand.

2. Calgary Flames

Two first-round draft picks from the Calgary Flames, real difference-makers in their caliber of play, were willingly traded away to the Florida Panthers.

Forward and newly-awarded Conn Smythe Trophy winner San Bennett was drafted fourth overall by the Flames in the 2014 NHL Draft. Bennett stayed in Calgary until April 2021 when he was traded to the Florida Panthers. Bennett's best offensively productive season with Calgary was back in 2015-16 when he amassed 36 points. Once he arrived in south Florida, his play took off. In 2024-25, Bennett scored 51 points in the regular season and went off in the playoffs with 22 points in 23 games; capping it off raising the Cup for a second season in a row, while securing the MVP trophy.

Winger Matthew Tkachuk was picked sixth overall by the Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft. He was a force right away, bringing grittiness and a vision of the game that not every hockey player has. He finds himself in the right place at the right time, consistently dishing helpers offensively. The Flames signed him to a long contract and then turned around traded him away to the Panthers in July 2022. In his first season with the Panthers he scored 109 points en route to going further in the playoffs than he ever did in Calgary. Now he's a back-to-back champ.

Brad Marchand is currently using his IG to thank rival NHL teams for the players they allowed to join the Florida Panthers. The championship celebrations roll on. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/miyX0H45ln — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 20, 2025

Thank you, Calgary. Love, Marchand.

3. Boston Bruins

While Marchand didn't directly shout himself out, the whole set of mentions to me says one big message to his former team, the Boston Bruins.

A "look at me now" type chirp. A "hey you let me go, look at us with this Stanley Cup" type message. A "I got another Cup with a rival team and we love each other" type vibe.

Are the Bruins thinking, "what did we do?" We let him go for a second-rounder in the 2027 draft and he just had a post-season to remember!

The "Summer of Marchand" is just getting going and I am so here for it!