Brad Marchand signed a Panthers extension no other contender would touch

The Florida Panthers completed a feat that many thought was impossible. No, it wasn't repeating as Stanley Cup champions. Rather, it was their ability to retain all of their top pending free agents. First it was Conn Smythe winner Sam Bennett. Then, on Monday, the day before free agency, it was defenseman Aaron Ekblad. A couple of hours, Panthers general manager Bill Zito completed the hat trick.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Panthers and winger Brad Marchand have agreed to terms on a new contract. Marchand signed on to earn under $32 million over six years.

While that's all well and good, the fact they're giving Marchand a six-year contract at age 37 is...odd.

The Panthers pulled off the trifecta to keep Bennett, Ekblad, and now Marchand to show they are set on contending for years to come. However, the amount of years on Marchand's deal is confusing. Marchand just completed his age-37 season. This new contract will take him until he is 43 years old. That's going to be $6 million a year until Marchand is in his mid-40s.

Marchand had his interest in free agency, with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and Utah Mammoth expected to make a run at him. But were those teams going to give Marchand a six-year deal like Florida? That seems hard to believe.

But for now, NHL fans poked fun at the potential of 43-year-old Marchand suiting up for the Panthers.

43 year old brad marchand at the end of his contract after lifting his 7th consecutive stanley cup with the panthers pic.twitter.com/eV2tfj0Ptw — 🏆 🏆 - liz (@ratsrunthiscity) June 30, 2025

Brad Marchand until he's 43 YEARS OLD is absolutely hilarious https://t.co/gsdIsdEL2C — Nathan "Grav" Murdock (@NathanGraviteh) June 30, 2025

You know a GM is feeling invincible when he’s giving out six-year deals to a 37-year-old Brad Marchand. — Greg Boysen (@GregBoysen) June 30, 2025

Can’t wait to see a 43 year old Brad Marchand buzzing around out there — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) June 30, 2025

Imagine signing Brad Marchand until he’s 43 — Joseph Guzy (@JosephGuzy) June 30, 2025

Marchand joined the Panthers for a couple of months after being dealt by the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline. While playing just 10 regular season games, Marchand stepped up when it mattered the most — in the playoffs.

Marchand notched 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 playoff games. Six of his 10 goals scored were in the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, seriously giving his teammate, Bennett, a run for his money for the Conn Smythe Award.

After a week of celebrating his second Stanley Cup title and trolling opposing teams, Marchand is in it for the long-haul with the Panthers. There will be criticism about the deal, but as long as Marchand produces like he did in the playoffs during the length of the contract, all of the critiques of the deal will be deemed "cold takes."