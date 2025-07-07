Everything NHL fans need to know about the Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame can confidently be described as " heaven" or "the best place on Earth" or "a dream for any hockey fan". It's a one-stop-shop museum of all things hockey. It will likely be loved by the deepest hockey fan as well as the fan who can appreciate hockey history but may not follow the day-to-day news and statistics of the sport.

There's something for everyone at the Hall.

Where is the Hockey Hall of Fame?

The Hockey Hall of Fame is located in downtown Toronto, Ontario. In September 1943, the Hockey Hall of Fame was born in Kingston, Ontario and inducted its first members in 1945 (including notables Art Ross, Hobey Baker and Georges Vezina to name a few). Once upon a time there was a grand idea to construct an actual building in Kingston, but that fell through. A change of plans went into effect and it wasn't until August of 1961 that the Hockey Hall of Fame opened its doors in Toronto. In June of 1993 the Hall of Fame moved to its current location, at Brookfield Place, complete with a $27 million renovation.

The interior and exterior of the downtown building are stunning!

What is inside the Hockey Hall of Fame?

There is so much to explore inside the doors of the Hockey Hall of Fame!

The Stanley Cup? Yup! Historical artifacts from the Original Six including jerseys and more? You betcha! Vintage film footage from the vault and a 3-D theater experience? Yes, the Hall has those!

The historical artifacts are endless and the bigger-than-life sculptures will have you captivated. There is a hall of trophies, a real-life size locker room, a display of 90 goalie masks, and much, much more.

You want to get interactive? You can! You can be in the broadcast booth and call a game, you can test your skills and go one-on-one with hockey's best of yesterday and today. You can download all videos to share with family and friends too! The Hall of Fame has a gift shop, called "Spirit of Hockey", and it's donned as hockey's number one gift shop in Toronto.

I can't possibly tell you about everything the HOF has to offer, you must go see it for yourself. It's a can't miss capsule of hockey history; imagine how many photo ops you'll get to share to your socials!

How much does it cost to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame?

For adults (14 years - 64 years old) it will cost you $25 to enter. Youth tickets (4 years - 13 years old) will go for $15 and seniors 65 years old or older will get in for $15. Kids under three will get in for free. You can purchase tickets ahead of your visit or you can get them at the Admission Desk on-site the day of your visit.

Hours of operations can be found here. Keep on the lookout for promotions and keep in mind that group pricing is available. There are close accommodations and parking/transportation details can be found of the HOF website. The location is perfect for the local restaurants and bars when you need a bite to eat to refuel (there's even a bar & grill attached to the Hall).

Summertime hockey weekend getaway, anyone?