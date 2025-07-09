Hockey Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony: Date, start time, and how to watch

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced on June 24 the eight individuals that will be inducted as part of the class of 2025. Six players and two "builders" were voted by the selection committee, chaired by Hall of Famer Ron Francis (Class of 2007).

Introducing the Class of 2025! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5PZryNZMRh — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2025

Zdeno Chara (1997-2022 - New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals), Duncan Keith (2005-22 - Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers), Joe Thornton (1997-2022 - Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers), Alexander Mogilny (1989-2006 - Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs), Brianna Decker (2009-23 - Wisconsin Badgers, Boston Blades, Boston Pride, Calgary Inferno, PWHPA, Team USA) and Jennifer Botterill (1997-2011 - Toronto CWHL, Mississauga Chiefs, Mississauga Aeros, Harvard Crimson, Team Canada) round out the list on the players side. The group accumulated five Stanley Cups and 39 International Medals across their illustrious careers.

Jack Parker and Daniéle Sauvageau were chosen in the "builders" category, both iconic coaches of the men's and women's games.

The class will be inducted in a ceremony this fall at the Hall in Toronto.

2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Date, time and how to watch

The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday, Nov. 10 in a ceremony held in Toronto, Ontario. Tickets for the "Induction Weekend" (Nov. 8-10) are currently on sale, per the Hockey Hall's website.

No television coverage has been announced as of yet but traditionally NHL Network has broadcast it in the past within the U.S. The organization's website says further announcements will be posted on its social media pages "in the upcoming weeks."

On the night of the ceremony, doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. ET with the induction set to begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Allen Lambert Galleria at Brookfield Place. Guests are expected to wear business attire.

Fans that attend the festivities the two days prior will be able to purchase tickets to photo opportunities with legends of the game (Nov. 8) and enjoy the Hockey Hall of Fame Game hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (Nov. 9). Toronto's opponent has yet to be announced.