The Florida Panthers are the 2025 Stanley Cup Champions. The boys from Sunrise claimed back-to-back titles after defeating the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight year, this time in six games.

The Panthers defeated Edmonton 5-1 in Game 6 at home, becoming the 10th franchise in NHL history to repeat as champions. They're also the third team this century to accomplish the feat.

THE STANLEY CUP IS STAYING IN FLORIDA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/D8f4GUE9Ri — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 18, 2025

Florida appears to be the state of hockey as both the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning have combined to win four of the last six Stanley Cups with either having appeared in each of those finals (three each).

The Lightning were the last franchise to go back-to-back in 2020 & 2021 but failed to complete the threepeat in 2022. Could Florida do what Tampa couldn't and be the first team to win three-straight titles since 1982?

How many NHL teams have won three-straight Stanley Cups? Full list of three-peat champs

There have been five instances in NHL history where a franchise has won at least three consecutive Stanley Cups. Though only three franchises are on that illustrious list.

Teams Years as Repeat Stanley Cup Champions Montreal Canadiens 1956-60 (five-straight), 1976-79 (four-straight) Toronto Maple Leafs 1947-49 (three-straight), 1962-64 (three-straight) New York Islanders 1980-83 (four-straight)

Of course, the Montreal Canadiens dominate this list with nine Stanley Cups split between a five-year winning streak and a four-year tear over the course of nearly a quarter-century. The Toronto Maple Leafs follow with six Cups, split evenly with a pair of three-peats. The 1964 title remains the franchise's penultimate having not seen Lord Stanley lifted by a player wearing their sweater since 1967.

The last time any NHL team won three-consecutive Stanley Cups came in 1982 when the New York Islanders were in the midst of their four-year-long dynasty. That's a 37-year gap that the Panthers will be looking to close in 2026.

That'll be a lot harder to do than it seems, despite how good the squad is. There's a reason no team in the salary cap era has accomplished such a feat and Florida is likely no different. Stars like Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad could hit the open market which would severly hamper their chances of even making it back to the final, let alone winning it all again.

But that's why they play the seasons, right? We'll find out in 82+ games whether Florida has what it takes to establish a true dynasty like in the olden days.