New York Rangers free agency targets: 3 must-sign players

It's always a frenzy on July 1 in the National Hockey League; free agency opens at 12 p.m. ET and some exciting signings are usually made. The salary cap for next season is increasing to a whopping $95.5 million, so this could give teams even more room to create a roster that they believe will bring their team to the next level.

One team that needs to make a huge splash in the open market is the New York Rangers, but with only $12.2 million in cap space, big moves will be difficult. The Upper Deck NHL Draft has come and gone, and without a first round pick the Rangers missed out on some great talent (looking at you defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson, who was still available at the original spot the Rangers had at 12 before trading it away earlier in the season, and who was picked by cross-town rival the New York Islanders at 17). The blueshirts need hockey talent right now, so free agency has to be their answer to get themselves back into contender status.

The Rangers traded beloved forward fan-favorite Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks on June 12 which cleared some space in their salary cap. Kreider will be reunited with former Rangers teammates in forwards Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome and defenseman Jacob Trouba, but he'll be missed in New York. His numbers were down last season, so removing him and his cap hit seemed to make the most sense for Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury. The Rangers don't need to look to free agency for help in net, as they have Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick, plus a strong group of young goaltenders in development camp. However, for players up front and on the blueline, they'll need a couple free agents.

Who should the Rangers look to secure when free agency opens?

1. Vladislav Gavrikov, Defenseman

Although he might be a little expensive, the rumor mill has connected the Rangers and Gavrikov within the free agency chatter. He is only 29 years old and is in the prime of his career, his time on ice hit a personal high last season at an average of 23:05 minutes per night, which was second to defenseman Drew Doughty, a Norris Trophy-winning defender who's spent his entire career in LA.

Gavrikov blocked 140 shots last year, which led all Kings' blueliners. The Rangers need that kind of dedication on defense, the pieces that have been in place for New York had too many holes. Shesterkin and Quick had to make too many highlight reel saves from pucks that sneakily made it through the defenders. Gavrikov can help with this issue.

Can the Rangers afford him?

2. Brent Burns, Defensemen

40 years, where?

Brent Burns turned 40 this past season, but judging by the fact that he has played 925 consecutive regular season games, he sounds more like iron man than an aging veteran defenseman. It's true, his production dipped last year, his 29 points are nothing compared to his 61 just two seasons ago when he made his debut with the Carolina Hurricanes, but players can (and do) bounce back.

He has more in the tank, you can see it in his play (regardless of the numbers). If Carolina allows him to test the free agency waters, the Rangers need to have a chat with him. He can bring a big (literally and figuratively, he's 6-foot-5) presence to their blue line. Burns has yet to win a Stanley Cup, so if the pieces make sense around him with the Rangers, this could be an attractive move for him. He also may come at a lower price point than his last contract which boasted an $8 million AAV.

But will the country boy want to make the move to the big city?

3. Will Cuylle, Forward

The Rangers definitely need some help offensively, so inking a forward is also key. As a RFA, Will Cuylle had to wait for a qualifying offer from his current team, the New York Rangers, which he received by the 5 p.m. ET deadline June 30.

Cuylle had a breakout season last year, playing all 82 games and more than doubling his previous season's point total posting 20 goals and 25 assists. Cuylle is a big guy, standing at 6-foot-3, and he led the Rangers in hits last year with 301, significantly more than the second highest hits number of 214 from forward Vincent Trochek. He is physical and will sacrifice, blocking 50 shots in 2024-25. At only 23 years old, he is worth a signing from the Rangers.