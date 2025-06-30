NHL contract grades: Panthers do it again to keep Aaron Ekblad away from free agency

Sure, the Florida Panthers have won each of the last two Stanley Cups, but NHL fans thought their run might end there, given the players set to hit free agency. Well, the Panthers not only re-signed Conn Smythe winner Sam Bennett, but now, they kept their best defenseman on what can only be deemed an incredible deal, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Ekblad has agreed to an 8-year extension x $6.1 M AAV to stay with the Cup champs in Florida https://t.co/AO36E59GYE — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2025

Ekblad getting an eight-year deal is far from shocking, but a $6.1 million annual cap hit certainly is. This deal proves that Ekblad was eager to stay with Florida, and honestly, it's hard to blame him.

This deal is nothing short of incredible for the Panthers. Had Ekblad tested free agency, he could've easily commanded a deal that would've paid him around $9 million annually at the very least. He would've been the best unrestricted defenseman on the board by far. Getting him, one of the best two-way defensemen in the league, at a $6.1 million cap hit is a slam dunk for Florida.

The eight-year term might not be ideal given Ekblad's age (29), lengthy injury history, and PED suspension from this past season, but he was going to get a seven-year deal on the open market for far more money. If giving him an eight-year max deal was what was going to get that cap number absurdly low, it's a no-brainer.

I mean, just hours ago, we saw New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov sign an eight-year extension worth $6.25 million annually. I can, and will, argue that Ekblad should've gotten something similar to the deal Noah Dobson signed with the Montreal Canadians. Dobson inked an eight-year deal worth $9.5 million annually after getting traded to Montreal.

Ultimately, he chose happiness and a chance to win every year over earning more money elsewhere. On that front, it's hard to blame him. His mindset obviously helps Florida in a big way.

The Panthers began the offseason with three key unrestricted free agents. They've already re-signed Ekblad and Bennett before free agency officially began, and with both players taking clear pay cuts, the door is wide open for the Panthers to re-sign Brad Marchand as well.

The thought of Florida re-signing all three players felt far-fetched entering the offseason. I thought Ekblad was on his way out after the Panthers acquired Seth Jones, a player who could've easily replaced his spot on the blue line. Instead, the Panthers have Ekblad and Jones locked in long-term, and could easily find a way to keep Marchand as well in addition to Bennett.

Again, the term isn't perfect, but if that's what it took to get his cap hit that low, it's a no-brainer of a decision. This contract will give Florida the chance to all but run it back for several years to come. The Panthers are a dynasty in the making, and Ekblad's deal will help them remain competitive long-term.

Aaron Ekblad contract grade: A+