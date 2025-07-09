NHL schedule release 2025-26: Date, time, known matchups and how to watch

While it may be the dead of summer, there's still a lot of offseason action happening in the NHL. Now nearly a month since the Florida Panthers lifted their second consecutive Stanley Cup, the league has been bristling with activity.

The 2025 NHL Draft saw 224 players selected across seven rounds with star defenseman Matthew Schaefer going first overall to the New York Islanders. Additionally, free agency opened on July 1 and several big names made their decisions on where they wanted to play next.

Among them were forwards Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and defenseman Aaron Ekblad who all chose to re-sign with the Panthers and run it back for a shot at a three-peat next season. Winger Nicolaj Ehlers took three days to make up his mind, eventually settling on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Now the next step will be revealing when each of the 32 teams will face off against one another for the 2025-26 regular season.

2025-26 NHL regular season schedule release: Date, time, announced matchups

The league said in mid-March that the 2025-26 regular season will drop puck on Oct. 7 but it has not formally announced when it will reveal each franchise's 82 game schedule. That information is anticipated sometime in July as precedent indicates. Last year, the schedule was dropped on July 2 so fans probably won't have to wait too much longer.

That being said, there are already four regular season games with set dates that you can circle on your calendars.

The 2026 Winter Classic between the New York Rangers and back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will be Jan. 2 at Loan Depot Park in Miami. It's the first time the Winter Classic will grace the Sunshine State and the first time the Panthers will get to participate. The Rangers have played in two prior occasions and won both (2012, 2018).

The 2026 @Discover NHL #WinterClassic is heading outdoors in Florida! 🌴



Tickets will be on sale June 4th. pic.twitter.com/x0VhoNcGPd — NHL (@NHL) May 27, 2025

Next up, the league's Stadium Series on Feb. 1 will keep things in Florida with a battle between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Florida in February sounds just fine ☀️ 🏖️ 🏒



The #NHLBruins will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium.



📰: https://t.co/7IovIj0YaL pic.twitter.com/clqQGMpCTk — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 8, 2025

It's the first time either have played in the NHL Stadium Series since its inception in 2014 but it'll be the fifth outdoor game for the Bruins who have participated in four Winter Classics. The Lightning will be making their outdoor debut.

But before all that, the league will play a two-game series in Stockholm, Sweden on Nov. 14 and 16 with the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins representing in the annual NHL Global Series. This will mark the first time Sidney Crosby will have touched the ice in an NHL capacity since 2008. It will also be a homecoming for Swedish stars Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell and Filip Forsberg.