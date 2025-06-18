Panthers Stanley Cup 2025 parade details: Date, route, and how to watch

The Florida Panthers are once again the Stanley Cup champions. After coming back from a 3-2 deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, the Panthers steam rolled the Carolina Hurricanes to win the Eastern Conference Championship for the third year in a row, and once again defeated the Edmonton Oilers to become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

The Stanley Cup will remain in South Florida for yet another year. The Panthers will now begin their celebrations heading into a long offseason. But first, the Panthers will have their official championship parade in South Florida.

So, when is the parade, and what is the route?

When is the Panthers' 2025 Stanley Cup parade

While not official, Fort Lauderdale mayor Dean Trantalis told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the Panthers' 2025 Stanley Cup championship parade is "tentatively" set for Sunday, June 22.

Last year, when the Panthers won their first Stanley Cup, the parade was also held on a Sunday.

What is the route for the Panthers' 2025 Stanley Cup parade?

As of this writing, the official route of the parade is not set yet. However, Trantalis told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the parade will "most likely" be down the A1A scenic highway in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Last year, the Panthers began their parade on the A1A highway on the corner of Riomar Street and ended at the corner of 5th Street. From there, players, coaches, and members of the organization will head to a stage on the beach for their official championship ceremony.

How to watch the Panthers' 2025 Stanley Cup parade

As of this writing, there are no official details as to where the Panthers 2025 championship parade will air.

Last year, the Panthers' first parade was broadcasted on WPTV5, WBPF25, and CBS 4 in the Florida area. Additionally, the parade was live streamed on the Panthers' official YouTube page.

This story will be updated with additional information.