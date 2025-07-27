Predicting what Connor Bedard's Blackhawks extension could cost

The next generation of NHL stars is still being developed but one of those stars is reaching one of the most crucial stages of his young career to date. Chicago Blackhawks centerman Connor Bedard is entering the final season of his three-year, $13.35 million rookie deal and extension talks are certain to dominate the next 10 months of his life.

But how much will the top overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft command of Chicago and what kind of term will the two parties agree upon? The 20-year-old has had a decent start to his NHL career but compared to the hype he received upon entering the league, his production is somewhat underwhelming.

Recording 128 points over the last two seasons is still commendable, but it's not the Sidney Crosby-esque level of prodigy he was billed to be. Some of that has to do with the lengthy rebuild the Blackhawks organization is going through currently. It didn't end up with the No. 1 overall pick for no reason. But with Bedard being the clear centerpiece of that project, will he have negotiating power to sign a deal that's on his terms?

Predicting what Connor Bedard's extension could look like

The biggest question Bedard will need to answer before he puts pen to paper is whether he even wants to remain a part of Chicago's rebuild. That's where a short-term extension might benefit both parties regardless of money.

Looking to previous deals may help advise predictions for what Bedard might sign. New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier signed a seven-year deal with an average annual value of $7.25 million in 2019 and his teammate, Jack Hughes, signed an eight-year contract at $8 million per season.

Given that Chicago has not shown any signs of exiting the NHL's basement any time soon and Bedard has yet to log a 100-point season, there may be a happy medium in agreeing to a four-year extension and seeing how things go from there.

Considering guys like Hischier and Hughes could easily command $10 million per year if they hit the open market today, Bedard might plausibly land a similar amount. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Chicago gets their star draft pick back in 2026 for four or five more years at an $8.5-9 million price tag each season.