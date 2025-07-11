Projecting top contenders to land 2026 NHL No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna

Projected No. 1 overall 2026 NHL Draft pick Gavin McKenna committed to Penn State over Michigan State earlier this week. While many are looking ahead to the impact that he will have with an NHL franchise, McKenna will try to lead the Nittany Lions to their first National Championship in program history after reaching the Frozen Four last season.

There's no question that wherever McKenna ends up in the NHL, he'll be expected to prove a serious impact very quickly. It's never too early to look ahead to the 2026 NHL Draft, so here are some of the teams that could land McKenna.

1. San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks were the worst team in the NHL last season, finishing with 52 points and a 20-50-12 record. The Sharks are in the middle of a tough rebuild, and many expect them to remain in the basement of the NHL next season.

There is hope for the future with the young talent of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Michael Misa. An addition of McKenna to their young core will have a huge contribution to the Sharks' rebuilding efforts.

2. Chicago Blackhawks

A duo of Connor Bedard and Gavin McKenna would set the Chicago Blackhawks up for future success. The Blackhawks have a bright future with 2024 No. 2 overall pick Artyom Levshunov nd 2025 No. 3 overall pick Anton Frondell.

Chicago had the second-most goals allowed last season with an average of 3.78 per game. To help with their goaltending, the Blackhawks traded for Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight last season.

The Blackhawks are hoping that adding McKenna, along with other young talent and improved goaltending with Knight, can help them compete for playoff contention in the future. The Blackhawks finished last in the Pacific Division during the 2024-25 season with a 25-46-11 record and 61 points.

3. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping that they can pair McKenna with Sidney Crosby as his career begins to come to a close. The Penguins finished last season with 80 points and a 34-36-12 record.

Recent rumors suggest that the Penguins are looking to trade away some of their top contributors in hopes of landing McKenna. Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is reportedly considering trading Bryan Rust, Richard Rakell, and Erik Karlsson.

If these trades were to go down, it would make Pittsburgh a bottom-feeder in the Eastern Conference next season and put the Penguins in a position to have great odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NHL Draft lottery

4. Boston Bruins

After finishing the 2024-25 season tied with the Philadelphia Flyers with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 33-39-10, the Boston Bruins are entering next season in unfamiliar territory after years of competing for a playoff spot.

Entering the 2025-26 season with their playoff chances low, the Bruins could tank the season in hopes of landing McKenna. The Bruins, as of now, are projected in numerous NHL mock drafts to pick in the top ten.

5. Buffalo Sabers

The Buffalo Sabers currently hold the longest playoff drought among NHL teams, with their last appearance coming during the 2010-11 season. The Sabers finished last season near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 36-39-7 record and 79 points.

Things don't look like they're going to get any better entering next season, and the Sabers are hoping that another dreadful year will be rewarded with the selection of McKenna with the No. 1 overall pick. The Sabers last had the first pick in 2021, where they selected Owen Power.