Should Alex Ovechkin retire? Making the case for and against his NHL farewell

His decision will weigh heavily on physical readiness, family priorities, and the potential for one final international chapter.

Alexander Ovechkin has completed his 21st NHL season with the Washington Capitals, leaving his future uncertain as his contract expires.

Alexander Ovechkin just completed his 21st season in the NHL. His contract with the Washington Capitals is up and the 40-year-old has a very important decision ahead of him.

Should Ovechkin retire from North American professional hockey or return for one last run at the Stanley Cup?

The 2018 champion has repeatedly told the press he's going to take some time to think things over and let everyone know at some point this summer. Given the Capitals will likely want an indication as to which direction to take the franchise this offseason, fans may know by late June for the NHL Draft.

There are many reasons "The Great Eight" could justify another NHL season and more yet why he should just ride into the sunset. Let's explore them all as the league's all-time greatest goal scorer makes us all wait for The Decision.

Why Alex Ovechkin should return for one last ride in the NHL

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

At 40 years old, Ovechkin put up 32 goals which allowed him to extend his NHL record for most 30-goal seasons (20). The next closest player has 17 (Mike Gartner).

When you look at other legends of the game when they hit the twilight of their careers, they didn't quite go out with a bang. Hockey Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Brett Hull finished their final NHL seasons with nine and zero goals respectively. In fact, Hull only played the first five games of the 2005-06 campaign before calling it quits.

Ovechkin's ever-dominant offensive play as he further becomes the elder statesman of the league has convinced players younger than him - some of which have already retired themselves - he's not done with the NHL.

"No [he's not done]," former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist told the TNT broadcast on Sunday. "There’s no coincidence why [Ovechkin's] playing so well at this point, being at this age. It’s the commitment to the game and the passion for the game."

"I think he’s back next year, for sure," Pittsburgh Penguins center and fellow Russian Evgeni Malkin told reporters. "He's still hungry."

Ovechkin should be hungry. He's still scoring like a player only just coming off their peak and has proven to be durable for the physicality of game at this level. Washington is also building a young squad capable of challenging for a Stanley Cup again.

Despite the team just missing out on the playoffs this year, the overall performance of the players was the best in almost a decade. The last time that happened, the Capitals walked away with Lord Stanley the very next campaign. Ovechkin still has the offensive capability to be deployed on power plays and withheld from defensive responsibilities similar to how head coach Spencer Carbery strategized this season.

On top of all that, Ovechkin is within grasping distance of another Gretzky goalscoring record. "The Great One" finished his career with 1,016 all-time goals in the regular season and playoffs combined. Ovechkin currently has 1,006 and probably would've caught Gretzky had the Capitals reached the postseason.

So, if he's still hungry to top more record books and chase the Stanley Cup, there really isn't anything statistically indicating he should give it up. As long as he can still put on the skates, another 82+ games seems very reasonable.

Why Alex Ovechkin should accept his NHL career is over

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While there aren't many statistical reasons showing why Ovechkin's NHL tenure is definitively at its end, there are some physical and mental components to consider. Nobody wants to see him peter out like Gretzky and Hull did.

Ovechkin stated he's going to listen to his body this offseason and gauge whether he's got another year of NHL hockey left in the tank.

"Health-wise, I’m going to be 41 years old in September, so you just have to be smart about it," he said in the same April 8 interview where he confirmed his impending summer decision.

You could point to the above stats and say he absolutely does have gas left in the tank but you also have to remember he's not going to finish his professional hockey career in North America. Ovechkin has previously expressed interest in playing a year with his boyhood club Dynamo Moscow in the KHL. So, when he's considering how much hockey he's got left in him, it's got to be enough for two seasons not just one.

While he may have enough to play well in one more NHL season, he'd be risking hitting a fatigue level that prevents him from being able to play adequately for his Russian compatriots or worse, suffering a career-ending injury. The last sight of Ovechkin in the NHL, or hockey in general, cannot be on a stretcher or limping off the ice.

Ovechkin is also a father of two young boys who he probably wants to be more present for. There are familial responsibilities he's going to have to consider with his wife. After all the success and pride he's brought to the city of Washington and the NHL, Ovechkin owes us nothing. He deserves his return to private life.

So, if this is really it, absolutely nobody can blame him. There should be nothing but gratitude and well wishes coming from fans and those still in the league. Thank you, Ovi, for everything.